Rabah ADOUR

Modis France
- Geomodeling Spécialiste
Technique | Pau (64000)
2018 - maintenant
Software spécification for développement team
User Advanced support on data management, Seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling ( Grid construction, statistical data analysis and upscaling)
Training
TOTAL E&P
- Geoscience Support Consultant
Technique | Pau (64000)
2016 - 2018
- Monitor support queue, take dispatched incidents to resolve customer issues
- Capture and record issue details and resolution provided
- Monitor open tickets and provide routine follow
- Providing follow up with customers and resolve escalated issues
- Provide regular updates to customers regarding ongoing troubleshooting and resolution efforts
- Product Analyst
- Prepare training to newcomers & interns
Group CVA
- Geophysicist- Sismage E&P software testing (Aneto-4 version)
Bayonne
2016 - 2016
Geology, Geophysics, Data Management, Seismic Attributes, Geobody applications
- Planning and Control
- Analysis and Design
- Implementation and execution
- Evaluating exit criteria and reporting
- Test closure activities
Tools: Sismage, Squash TM, Red Hat Linux
SPIE OGS For TOTAL E&P
- Geophysical Data Management _ Seismic Data Loading
2014 - 2016
The purpose of the role is to provide the teams with access to quality assured data in a timely and effective manner to enable them to meet their performance objectives
I am a member of the geophysical Data Management Team. Day-to-day I assist the clients for maintain projects, seismic volumes conversion, importing and exporting interpreted data (faults, horizons, cultural...).
Load Seismic navigation & trace data including importing or manipulation of any survey and general data, Managed Seismic 2D and 3D data sets within Sismage, Landmark, Petrel, Geoframe and IHS Kingdom.
Create, support and maintain active Sismage projects for all Geophysicists & Geologist including updating, grid, culture and any new or reprocessed seismic data
Geophysical data validation and QC.
Tools: Sismage, OpenSpirit, GeoFrame, OpenWorks, Petrel, IHS Kingdom, VM, OSGD, Linux
SPIE
- Geoscientist - Estimation of Natural Gas Reserves of Gabonese republic
Cergy
2014 - 2014
Geoscience Legacy Data Archives analysis and synthesis
Data collection and reserves estimation (passports, static and dynamic models…)
Data management,
G&G data analysis, integration of results in database
Synthesis analysis of results, comparison with Wood Mackenzie and IHS data whenever possible
Tools; IHS Kingdom, Petrel, database IHS & Wood Mackenzie, archives
SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES
- Geophysicist - Structural evaluation of STREAM OIL OWALI LTD prospects in Gabonese republic
Cergy
2012 - 2014
Geoscience Legacy Data Archives analysis and synthesis
Data collection and reserves estimation (passports, static and dynamic models…)
Data management,
G&G data analysis, integration of results in database
Synthesis analysis of results, comparison with Wood Mackenzie and IHS data whenever possible
Tools; IHS Kingdom, Petrel, database IHS & Wood Mackenzie, archives
SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES
- Applied Geophysics (Détection de réseaux enterrés par méthode Géoradar et radiodétection)
Cergy
2012 - 2014
Geophysical techniques involve the measurement and interpretation of physical properties of the earth in order to be able to determine subsurface conditions for engineering geotechnical and environmental investigations (Cavities, Networks buried position, Elastic-electrical properties, Fracture Zone Delineation.. .
My geophysics skills include Field data acquisition, processing and interpretation, interaction with clients, and delivery of completed reports for various geophysical methods including Refraction Seismology, Radiodetection , Electrical Resistivity Imaging , Ground Penetrating Radar, Microgravimetry, impact echo, Multichannel analysis of surface waves MASW .
Tools:RES2DINV,RES3DINV Geotomo,Gred IDS , Radan GSSI, Oasis montaj - Geosoft, SeisImager Pickwin, Excel, AutoCAD, MicroStation, Qgis
SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES
- Seismic, Log Vectorizing and Reconstruction
Cergy
2010 - 2012
We provide solutions for the petroleum exploration industry including:
Seismic data transcription, our expertise developed to handle every input tape format.
Sismic Vectorization, we can scan your seismic sections (paper, TIFF, PDF,PNG,CGM...) and convert it to SEGY format
Seismic Color Reconstruction and preserve the true amplitude, we can bring back to life all seismic 2D and 3D data plotted with colors (PNG, JPEG, PDF,TIF...) we export it to SEGY Format.
Geoscience data Color Reconstruction, we convert a maps data (time slices, velocity, GSI, Isopack,..) to making it ready to load
SOLDATA
- Geophysicist Intern
Nanterre
2009 - 2009
Applied geophysics investigation is used to assist Geotechnics, Civil engineering and environmental decisions.
Geophysical imaging of the subsurface provide a fast and inexpensive method for understanding the subsurface problems prior to complex and expensive intrusive methods.
Methods
- 2D-3D electrical imaging
- Ground Penetrating Radar GPR
- Micro-Gravimetry
- Electromagnetic (EM) conductivity
- Magnetometers
- Metal detectors
- Impact-Echo
- Parallel seismic
- MASW
- Electric cylinder
Tools: AutoCAD, Radan, SeisImager, CylInv, Res2Dinv, TMG, Surfer, Qgis,
Sonatrach
- Geophysicist intern
2007 - 2007
Structural evaluation of El Gassi Hasi-Terfa Hasi-Dzabat fields with 3D seismic data (1200 Km², on Geoframe IESX ) and attributes analysis for faults detection, fracture analysis of the Ordovician tight reservoir system called the Hamra Quartzites.
• Geological Background of Amguid Messaoud basin and regional geology of Algeria
• Seismic–well ties
• Seismic attributes analysis and faults interpretation
• Interpretation of 3D seismic data and generation of isochrones maps
• Time-depth conversion
• Ordovician reservoir characterization (sequence stratigraphy, facies and fracture analysis)
Tools; Schlumberger GeoFrame