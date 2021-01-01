Menu

Rabah ADOUR

  • Modis France
  • Geomodeling Spécialiste

Pau

En résumé

Mes compétences :

Data Management
Seismic interpretation
Réservoir modeling

Entreprises

  • Modis France - Geomodeling Spécialiste

    Technique | Pau (64000) 2018 - maintenant Software spécification for développement team
    User Advanced support on data management, Seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling ( Grid construction, statistical data analysis and upscaling)
    Training

  • TOTAL E&P - Geoscience Support Consultant

    Technique | Pau (64000) 2016 - 2018 - Monitor support queue, take dispatched incidents to resolve customer issues
    - Capture and record issue details and resolution provided
    - Monitor open tickets and provide routine follow
    - Providing follow up with customers and resolve escalated issues
    - Provide regular updates to customers regarding ongoing troubleshooting and resolution efforts
    - Product Analyst
    - Prepare training to newcomers & interns

  • Group CVA - Geophysicist- Sismage E&P software testing (Aneto-4 version)

    Bayonne 2016 - 2016 Geology, Geophysics, Data Management, Seismic Attributes, Geobody applications

    - Planning and Control
    - Analysis and Design
    - Implementation and execution
    - Evaluating exit criteria and reporting
    - Test closure activities
    Tools: Sismage, Squash TM, Red Hat Linux

  • SPIE OGS For TOTAL E&P - Geophysical Data Management _ Seismic Data Loading

    2014 - 2016 The purpose of the role is to provide the teams with access to quality assured data in a timely and effective manner to enable them to meet their performance objectives
    I am a member of the geophysical Data Management Team. Day-to-day I assist the clients for maintain projects, seismic volumes conversion, importing and exporting interpreted data (faults, horizons, cultural...).
    Load Seismic navigation & trace data including importing or manipulation of any survey and general data, Managed Seismic 2D and 3D data sets within Sismage, Landmark, Petrel, Geoframe and IHS Kingdom.
    Create, support and maintain active Sismage projects for all Geophysicists & Geologist including updating, grid, culture and any new or reprocessed seismic data
    Geophysical data validation and QC.

    Tools: Sismage, OpenSpirit, GeoFrame, OpenWorks, Petrel, IHS Kingdom, VM, OSGD, Linux

  • SPIE - Geoscientist - Estimation of Natural Gas Reserves of Gabonese republic

    Cergy 2014 - 2014 Geoscience Legacy Data Archives analysis and synthesis

    Data collection and reserves estimation (passports, static and dynamic models…)

    Data management,

    G&G data analysis, integration of results in database

    Synthesis analysis of results, comparison with Wood Mackenzie and IHS data whenever possible

    Tools; IHS Kingdom, Petrel, database IHS & Wood Mackenzie, archives

  • SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES - Geophysicist - Structural evaluation of STREAM OIL OWALI LTD prospects in Gabonese republic

    Cergy 2012 - 2014 Geoscience Legacy Data Archives analysis and synthesis

    Data collection and reserves estimation (passports, static and dynamic models…)

    Data management,

    G&G data analysis, integration of results in database

    Synthesis analysis of results, comparison with Wood Mackenzie and IHS data whenever possible

    Tools; IHS Kingdom, Petrel, database IHS & Wood Mackenzie, archives

  • SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES - Applied Geophysics (Détection de réseaux enterrés par méthode Géoradar et radiodétection)

    Cergy 2012 - 2014 Geophysical techniques involve the measurement and interpretation of physical properties of the earth in order to be able to determine subsurface conditions for engineering geotechnical and environmental investigations (Cavities, Networks buried position, Elastic-electrical properties, Fracture Zone Delineation.. .
    My geophysics skills include Field data acquisition, processing and interpretation, interaction with clients, and delivery of completed reports for various geophysical methods including Refraction Seismology, Radiodetection , Electrical Resistivity Imaging , Ground Penetrating Radar, Microgravimetry, impact echo, Multichannel analysis of surface waves MASW .

    Tools:RES2DINV,RES3DINV Geotomo,Gred IDS , Radan GSSI, Oasis montaj - Geosoft, SeisImager Pickwin, Excel, AutoCAD, MicroStation, Qgis

  • SPIE OIL & GAS SERVICES - Seismic, Log Vectorizing and Reconstruction

    Cergy 2010 - 2012 We provide solutions for the petroleum exploration industry including:
    Seismic data transcription, our expertise developed to handle every input tape format.
    Sismic Vectorization, we can scan your seismic sections (paper, TIFF, PDF,PNG,CGM...) and convert it to SEGY format
    Seismic Color Reconstruction and preserve the true amplitude, we can bring back to life all seismic 2D and 3D data plotted with colors (PNG, JPEG, PDF,TIF...) we export it to SEGY Format.
    Geoscience data Color Reconstruction, we convert a maps data (time slices, velocity, GSI, Isopack,..) to making it ready to load

  • SOLDATA - Geophysicist Intern

    Nanterre 2009 - 2009 Applied geophysics investigation is used to assist Geotechnics, Civil engineering and environmental decisions.

    Geophysical imaging of the subsurface provide a fast and inexpensive method for understanding the subsurface problems prior to complex and expensive intrusive methods.

    Methods

    - 2D-3D electrical imaging
    - Ground Penetrating Radar GPR
    - Micro-Gravimetry
    - Electromagnetic (EM) conductivity
    - Magnetometers
    - Metal detectors
    - Impact-Echo
    - Parallel seismic
    - MASW
    - Electric cylinder

    Tools: AutoCAD, Radan, SeisImager, CylInv, Res2Dinv, TMG, Surfer, Qgis,

  • Sonatrach - Geophysicist intern

    2007 - 2007 Structural evaluation of El Gassi Hasi-Terfa Hasi-Dzabat fields with 3D seismic data (1200 Km², on Geoframe IESX ) and attributes analysis for faults detection, fracture analysis of the Ordovician tight reservoir system called the Hamra Quartzites.

    • Geological Background of Amguid Messaoud basin and regional geology of Algeria
    • Seismic–well ties
    • Seismic attributes analysis and faults interpretation
    • Interpretation of 3D seismic data and generation of isochrones maps
    • Time-depth conversion
    • Ordovician reservoir characterization (sequence stratigraphy, facies and fracture analysis)

    Tools; Schlumberger GeoFrame

Formations

  • NExT Oil And Gas Training - Schlumberger

    Paris La Défense 2016 - 2016 software certification

    - Seismic 2D & 3D data management
    - Geophysical data loading (Gravity, Magnetic, Interpretation data...)
    - Load data into a master and share to interpretation projects
    - Quality control
    - Total E&P tools ( Sismage, OSGD, Linux…)

  • IFP Training

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Professional Certification

    • Interpretation of sedimentary bodies
    • Unconformities, angularity, techniques of sequence identification and picking
    • Top and base picking of the sedimentary sequence in the tertiary group
    • Interpretation of prograding sub sequences using seismic facies analyses
    • Other structures evidence through structural attributes analysis
    • Channels delineation and interpretation using structural attrib

  • University Of Pau Et Des Pays De L'Adour

    Pau 2007 - 2009 Master's degree

    Petroleum engineering

  • Faculty Of Hydrocarbons & Chemistry (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2002 - 2007 Geophysical Engineer

    Geosciences