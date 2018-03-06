Curriculum Vitae
TECHNICIEN AGRICOLE
Mohamed HARYR
Ne en 1969 a Azilal
Marie : ( 2) enfant
CIN : I 197642
GSM : (06 )61 38 55 37
E-mail : wessam0608@gmail.com
haryr2006@hotmail.com
EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLE :
Du : 01 / 08 / 2010 en cours : Ste Maisadour Maroc Fonction chef de ferme
Culture : framboise melon mais et fraise
Du : 20 / 11 / 2001 Au 30 /07/ 2010 : SOCIÉTÉ GRINA (Propriété Laaziza ) .
Fonction : Responsable technique et chef de ferme .
Cultures : Haricot , Poivron , et Courgette .
Du 12 / 10 / 1996 Au : 06 / 11 / 2001 : DOMAINE ELGADI .
Fonction : Encadrement et gestion technique .
Cultures : Tomate , Bananier , Melon , Haricot et Poivron .
Du : 25 / 07 / 1994 Au : 02 / 09 / 1996 : GROUPE ROSAFLOR et SOPROFEL .
Fonction : Chef de culture .
Cultures : Tomate , Melon , Bananier , Poivron et Piment fort , Fraise.
FORMATION ET DIPLÔMES :
Diplôme de technicien en gestion des entreprises agricoles : INSTITUT TECHNIQUE PRINCE SIDI MOHAMED
Baccalauréat sciences expérimentales .
Certificat global _ GAP , HCCP et LUTTE INTEGREE .
Certificat en FERTIGATION .
Fait a Biougra le : 06/03/2018
Mes compétences :
Gestion technique
Technique
Pas de formation renseignée