Curriculum Vitae



TECHNICIEN AGRICOLE





Mohamed HARYR

Ne en 1969 a Azilal

Marie : ( 2) enfant

CIN : I 197642

GSM : (06 )61 38 55 37

E-mail : wessam0608@gmail.com



haryr2006@hotmail.com

EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLE :

Du : 01 / 08 / 2010 en cours : Ste Maisadour Maroc Fonction chef de ferme



Culture : framboise melon mais et fraise

Du : 20 / 11 / 2001 Au 30 /07/ 2010 : SOCIÉTÉ GRINA (Propriété Laaziza ) .



Fonction : Responsable technique et chef de ferme .



Cultures : Haricot , Poivron , et Courgette .



Du 12 / 10 / 1996 Au : 06 / 11 / 2001 : DOMAINE ELGADI .



Fonction : Encadrement et gestion technique .



Cultures : Tomate , Bananier , Melon , Haricot et Poivron .



Du : 25 / 07 / 1994 Au : 02 / 09 / 1996 : GROUPE ROSAFLOR et SOPROFEL .



Fonction : Chef de culture .



Cultures : Tomate , Melon , Bananier , Poivron et Piment fort , Fraise.



FORMATION ET DIPLÔMES :



Diplôme de technicien en gestion des entreprises agricoles : INSTITUT TECHNIQUE PRINCE SIDI MOHAMED



Baccalauréat sciences expérimentales .



Certificat global _ GAP , HCCP et LUTTE INTEGREE .



Certificat en FERTIGATION .





Fait a Biougra le : 06/03/2018



Mes compétences :

Gestion technique

Technique