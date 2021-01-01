Menu

Mohamed KHEZAMI

  • Stagiaire commerciale
  • HB Information Systems
  • Stagiaire commerciale

GENEVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HB Information Systems - Stagiaire commerciale

    Commercial | GENEVE 2009 - 2010

  • PSA - Peugeot Citroën - Agent commercial

    Commercial | Mulhouse (68100) 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • FSESJ (FACULTÉ DES SCIENCES ÉCONOMIQUES, SOCIALES ET JUDICIAIRES - Elève

    Economie | Mulhouse (68100) 2007 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel