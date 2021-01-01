Mohamed MOHAMED

Mechanical Technician

October 2012 Till Now:

- HSE (MSDS, Fire Fighter, Permit to Work, Near Miss, Lototo, Confine space)

- English

- Major advices about the nature security and the protection of the atmosphere.

- Pre-Commissioning, commissioning and start-up for SORFERT Plant.

- Gas Turbine : G.E/N.P PGT-10.

- Centrifugal Compressors: 2MCL & 2BCL

- Positive Displacement Compressors: Reciprocating air compressors of Neuman & Easser.

Caterpillar G3516, Waukesha Gas Engine Rand

- Centrifugal & Pumps (Ingersole Dresser, Findre)

- Gas Turbine : G.E/N.P PGT-10.

- Centrifugal Compressors: 2MCL & 2BCL

- Pressure Safety/Relief Valves: Pilot -operated, conventional safety/relief

valves

- Fins Coolers: Forced, induced and natural draft finned tube coolers

- Pressure Vessel, Exchangers (Shell & tube, Plate Type, Floating Heads) and Tanks.

- Portable Equipment: Mobile crane, Fork lifter, hydra-tightening equipment, welding

machines sets, diesel & petrol generators).

- Emergency Electrical Generator

- Three Utility and Instrument Air compressors

- Nitrogen Generation Package

- Liaison with external vendors and contractors directly to discuss

any problem in the field.

- Supervise the commissioning and start-up of any new equipment in the plant

- Gas Compressor 30 MMSCFD Type) (Sulzer Exchangers.

- Anti-Surge Control System

- MCC for all electrical motors.

- Two Air Compressors for Utility Air.

- Fire and Gas Detection systems.

- Fire Water Pumps.

- Perform alignment Jobs between power turbine, gear box and compressor.

The Training & Courses.

- Advanced Course in SULZER PUMPS & Maintenance.

- Advanced Course in Centrifugal Compressor Maintenance

- Vibration Instrument & Condition Monitoring System.

- Alignment & Mechanical Technician

- Process gas and Lube oil Heat ......



Mes compétences :

Diagnostic des Machines tournantes par Analyse Vib