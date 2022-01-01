Mohamed OUHHABI

2017 - 2017Customer interface for BEV and PHEV projects and leading development team in China.
Parrot
- IVI OEM project leader
PARIS2014 - 2017Acting as the main customer relation manager, and contact point for automotive OEM customers.
I manage a pluridisciplinary team (HW/SW/Quality) and coordinate tasks from the design up to the industrialisation and Start Of Production (SOP), and also the serial life.
Ensure the respect of quality, cost and delay.
Parrot
- Software validation engineer
PARIS2011 - 2014During System-On-Chip (SOC) development for car makers and Tier1, customer software quality, customers support, automatic tests script in Python.
Parrot
- Functional system validation engineer
PARIS2007 - 2011For OEM and AFM products development, validation strategy definition of multimedia connected products range, international team management