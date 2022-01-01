Menu

Mohamed OUHHABI

MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Jenkins
Git
Management
Validation logicielle
Eclipse
Python
Validation Fonctionnelle
Stratégie
Android
TestRail
TortoiseSVN
Framework
Gestion de projet
Project Management Office

Entreprises

  • Harman International - Hypervisor and Virtualization Solution Project manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) - BEV/PHEV Project Manager

    2017 - 2017 Customer interface for BEV and PHEV projects and leading development team in China.

  • Parrot - IVI OEM project leader

    PARIS 2014 - 2017 Acting as the main customer relation manager, and contact point for automotive OEM customers.
    I manage a pluridisciplinary team (HW/SW/Quality) and coordinate tasks from the design up to the industrialisation and Start Of Production (SOP), and also the serial life.
    Ensure the respect of quality, cost and delay.

  • Parrot - Software validation engineer

    PARIS 2011 - 2014 During System-On-Chip (SOC) development for car makers and Tier1, customer software quality, customers support, automatic tests script in Python.

  • Parrot - Functional system validation engineer

    PARIS 2007 - 2011 For OEM and AFM products development, validation strategy definition of multimedia connected products range, international team management

  • SIEMENS VDO Automotive – Rambouillet - Integration/System validation engineer

    2005 - 2007 Validation strategy definition for radio navigation and hands free automotive systems.

Formations

