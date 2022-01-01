Mohamedel Hadi ADJABI

-
TOTAL E&P Congo
- SUPTVX PNGF NORD
2014 - maintenant
Contrat Metal
-
Eatherford tunisia
- Shutdown Manager
2013 - 2013
-
SOUTH TUNISIA, Ltd
- Shutdown Manager
2013 - 2013
Project: Waha Production Facility and Well Sites. Total Shutdown
OMV(Austria)-ETAP(Tunisia) SOUTH TUNISIA, Ltd E&P
* Maintain a strong relationship with the Shutdown Manager and adhere to contract reporting requirements. ;
* Implement a Business Plan for the Shutdown Contract that identifies and delivers business improvement initiatives. ;
* The incumbent has overall responsibility for coordination and execution of maintenance and construction activities associated with the shutdown work list, and any emergent work that arises. This includes all shutdownwn, shutdown and post shutdown activities. ;
* Preparation of a detailed shutdown execution plan that defines the organisation, roles/responsibilities, scope, targets, contracting strategy and critical activities. ;
* Develop and implement cost effective sub-contracting strategies. ;
* Responsible for the preparation and compilation of tender documents, assessment of sub - contractors, and the implementation of successful contracts prior to the commencement of work. ;
* Analyse shutdown critical path activities and ensure that resources are allocated in the most efficient manner. ;
* Ensure that planner(s) receive accurate and up to date information relating to work progress on a daily basis. ;
* shutdown personnel on problems and critical changes that may affect resources, equipment availability, cost and schedule in order to develop and implement solutions. ;
* Conduct a daily meeting with Shutdown Management Team, Superintendents and Supervisors to monitor progress, facilitate coordination and communication to resolve problems Promote and facilitate good communications among all groups -departments and subcontractors ;
* Ensure progressive cost reports, forecast and progress reports are produced ;
* Control of execution plan ensuring all jobs are done in accordance with agreed plan Ensure that a rigid extra work approval process is maintained. Ensure that variation instructions are recorded and documented. ;
* Prepare Monitor and implement corrective actions for individual shutdown's strategic plan. ;
* Optimizes resource plans /requirements, supplies and logistics for projects. ;
* Liase with management team on all matters related to assigned project and for the purpose to ensure all information to develop cost. ;
* Degree.The incumbent has an obligation towards maintaining safe work practices & a safe & healthy work environment for themselves as well as others in the workplace.
-
OMV
- Shutdown Manager
Paris
2013 - 2013
TOTAL Shutdown
-
-
Piping & Pipeline
- Superintendant
2012 - 2013
Project: Southern fields Development Project.
SONATRACH-BP-STATOIL Association In Salah Gas ALGERIA.
Adhering to project drawings and specifications, maintaining good workmanship, fulfilling all safety and quality requirements pertaining to the work, and targeting zero punch list items associated with completed work activities. 1
Developing the Project Piping Installation Plan and keeping it current throughout the project life
Directing and supervising craftsmen installing piping systems
Arranging for all required work permits, tools, equipment, scaffolding and consumable material required for piping installation activities
Coordinating and scheduling piping installation activities based on project schedule requirements.
Providing regular and timely input for progress reporting
A new CPF located close to the HMN field with two trains of dehydration.
A number of gas producing wells in the 4 southern fields plus one water
re- injection well in the HMN field.
12'' infield 13% chrome pipelines in the HMN, GBF, IS and GMD fields.
16'' 13% chrome inter-field pipelines connecting HMN, GBF, IS and GMD fields to the new IS CPF.
An 8'' plastic lined carbon steel water injection line from ISCPF to the injection well in the HMN field.
A 32'' carbon steel line from the IS CPF TO Reg.
An extension to the Reg facility to include an additional train of dehydration.
A new 24'' carbon steel pipeline between Reg and the ICP.
Tie-ins, connections and interfaces with existing systems.
A permanent operations camp (Base de Vie) located close to the new CPF.
A permanent Military camp location approx 500m from the base de vie.
Second Stage Compression at TEG, REG and KRECHBA.
Other Associated infrastructure.
-
-
Piping & Pipeline
- Superintendant
2010 - 2012
Project: EL MERK Processing Facility and LNG Facility.
SONATRACH-ANADARKO Association HASSI MESSAOUD ALGERIA.
Duties:
* Makes technical decisions, ensuring coordination, quality and conformance with PMC-Client contract requirements.
* Takes on Subcontractors staff supervision responsibilities.
* Reviews and understands the major project contract(s) basis including scope of work, scope of facilities and applicable liability for the PMC contract and the individual contract.
* Reviews and is familiar with discipline scope of services and scope of facilities for each contract. Is familiar with discipline contract deliverables, level of detail and drawing/document acceptable quality levels according to client standards.
* Reviews and implements design criteria and specifications as per client requirements.
* Reviews projects to ensure compliance with basic design within the limits of defined EPC role in managing major project contracts.
* Reviews and understands the project activity models for engineering and specific discipline including the project requirement checklists and relevant sections of the Project execution manual and of the project procedures manual.
* Checks and contributes to engineering man-hour estimates and schedules.
* Develops and/or amends scope of works, scope of services and any other documentation to fulfill discipline project requirements.
* Prepares technical and contractual correspondence in accordance with project and client requirements as formal letters and transmittals informing client and other parties of matters pertaining to the discipline responsibility for various contracts.
* Possesses comprehensive knowledge of client, contractor and industry codes and standards and applies that knowledge in accordance with the clients requirements to all activities executed by contractors for which engineer has discipline EPC responsibility.
* Reviews inspection, examination and quality control requirements for each contract for which Construction Piping Supervisor, has discipline responsibility. Monitors QC/QA activities on those same projects.
* Understands and applies QC/QA requirements for discipline engineering as laid out in EPC quality manual.
* Reviews designs and drawings in accordance with the scope of EPC activities for all contracts for which the engineer has discipline responsibility.
* Demonstrates ability to conceive, plan, organize, coordinate and execute multiple assigned tasks in a timely manner.
* Represents Client in a professional manner and is aware of Client's best interest in dealing with clients.
* Reviews and participates in the development of any project standards and specifications.
* Reviews and identifies deviations in job scope, reviews estimate magnitude of changes, and advices client accordingly.
* Evaluates quotation summaries, material and component substitution, for technical compliance.
* Reviews contractor's recommendations for material inspection, identification, certification and expediting to projects.
* Participates in project quality assurance reviews and implements corrective action requirements.
* Travels to construction sites, shop sites, contractor sites or vendors works to provide technical input as and when required. Makes records of visits with clear and concise reporting.
-
ORASCOM-PETROFAC CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
- Vice Manager QC-Piping
2010 - 2010
Project: EL MERK Processing Facility and LNG Facility.
SONATRACH-ANADARKO HASSI MESSAOUD ALGERIA.
Duties:
Head of QC of piping HDPE-CS-SS-DSS; blasting and paint (4 welding engineers level 2)
Material receiving inspection.
Quality Management system audit on site Audit.
HDPE prefabrication and control quality.
Hydro testing U/G piping systems.
Inspection for under and above ground stainless and duplex steel piping installation.
Inspection for underground carbon steel piping installation.
Inspection for underground HDPE piping installation (Diameters 2'' to 24)''.
Visual and Dimensional control.
Installation of U/G piping system and trench work procedure.
The code compliance inspections of manufacturing. The design verification of equipments and pressure vessels to verify Compliance with the code,
Verification of welding procedures in accordance with ASME Requirements. The manual review of quality control to verify code compliance, the authorization and supervision of repairs and modifications.
Equipments and pressure vessels in accordance with the code and standards.
Initiation and monitoring controls of outsourcing), ensures compliance.
With controlled products to customer requirements.
-
-
PETROFAC
- Piping Supervisor
Jersey
2010 - maintenant
-
Pipeline & Piping
- Mechanical supervisor Construction
2009 - 2010
Duties: SHELL GABON (RABI-TOUCAN-KOULA FIELDS)
Supervision of operations on piping and pipelines of the existing equipment and installations
Shut down central station PPF.
Hot water utility system/heat exchanger at toucan PPF
HOOK UP Toucan 31
Collaboration with the contractor's workforce in terms of labour safety
Supervision of activities performed onsite
Participation in piping/pipeline dismounting and mounting activities
Supervision of activities within the relevant engineering discipline
Reporting on the overall condition of process equipment with regard to piping and vessels
-
-
Dietsmann Technologies, Russia
- Senior Piping and Vessel Supervisor
2008 - 2009
Project: Samburgsky GTP Inspection, Reconditioning, Preservation and Recertification (Novy Urengoy - Russia).
Duties: Supervision of operations on piping and vessels of the existing equipment and installations
Inspection and reconditioning
Collaboration with the contractor's workforce in terms of labour safety
Supervision of activities performed onsite
Participation in piping/vessel dismounting and mounting activities
Interpretation of results of visual inspection and NDT
Work with the tracking system, i.e. daily reporting, inspection reports etc.
Supervision of activities within the relevant engineering discipline
Reporting on the overall condition of process equipment with regard to piping and vessels
-
Dietsmann Technologies, Russia
- Pipeline and Vessel Supervisor
2008 - 2009
Project: Samburgsky GTP Inspection, Reconditioning, Preservation and Recertification (Novy Urengoy - Russia).
Duties: Supervision of operations on piping and vessels of the existing equipment and installations
Inspection and reconditioning
Collaboration with the contractor's workforce in terms of labour safety
Supervision of activities performed onsite
Participation in piping/vessel dismounting and mounting activities
Interpretation of results of visual inspection and NDT
Work with the tracking system, i.e. daily reporting, inspection reports etc.
Supervision of activities within the relevant engineering discipline
Reporting on the overall condition of process equipment with regard to piping and vessels
-
TOTAL E & P, Congo
- Site Inspector
2008 - 2008
Project: FPU-Alima Offshore platform
Duties: Implementation of inspection activities
Supervision of Inspection and NDT executed by contractors
Interpretation and development of specifications and procedures for repair in accordance with TOTAL internal regulations.
Development of repair schedules for piping/boilers and vessels,
Analysis of welders` qualifications and audit of contracted companies.
Company representative in the Administration of the Inspectors of Mines during recertification of pressure vessels,
Compilation and maintenance of technical documentation (databases, inspection plans, inspection reports)
Participation in the qualification of Company`s pipe/boiler suppliers.
Planning, organization and supervision of loading/offloading operations.
Interpretation of test results and consulting on the corrective action plans.
Ensuring compliance and integrity of facilities with the ultimate control of industrial risks.
Ensuring compliance with regulations for pressure vessels and lifting appliances.
-
-
TOTAL E&P
- Senior Piping supervisor
2003 - 2008
workshop Assistance Sites (TOTAL E&P Sub-contractor Dietsmann-Congo)
Project: Maintenance contract for Total E&P Pointe Noire, Congo
Duties:
Head of the piping valves and vessel maintenance workshop (25 employees)
The realization of all isometrics diameters of all sites offshore and onshore of TOTAL
E & P Congo.
Work on the structural steel
Piping maintenance and repairs.
P& ID
Running the fabrication workshop
Production equipment operation and control.
Input quality control (procurement and control of products supplied by the client), issuance of non-conformity certificates.
Technical supervision and training of local staff.
Ensuring the implementation and updating of the procedures applicable to the workshop and storage facility.
Application of industrial codes and regulations (welding & piping).
Preparation of operating procedures specific to the construction process.
Maintenance in static equipment-piping, valves, vessels, heat exchanger, and boilers.
Safe Knowledge and maintenance experience in static equipments such as columns, vessels, storage tanks, heat exchangers and gas drier bed.
Knowledge and maintenance experience in Boilers, incinerators and its refractory's,
Knowledge and maintenance experience in piping specifications, Mechanical isolation of piping and process equipment
Knowledge and experience in trouble shooting, repair and overhauling of LNG Loading arms
Knowledge and maintenance experience of Sulphur granulation plants
Knowledge and maintenance experience of Gas inlet and treatment facilities inclusive of slug catcher and pig receiving.
Knowledge and maintenance experience of Water treatment systems and desalinations.
Intimate knowledge of reading and interpretation of schematic, logic, P & I drawings,
Knowledge of torqing tools, rigging gear.
Good written and oral communication skills in English.
Good leadership and interpersonal skills.
Good adaptability to multinational environment, with wide exposure to various cultures and customs.
Requests work permits as per company EHS policy
Should be conversant with the terms and specifications of Hazardous locations as well as statutory inspections, maintenance and repairs of such equipment.
Should understand the piping system specification, isometric drawing
Able to understand pipeline pig receiver and components
Complete knowledge of flange bolting and torqing procedure
Able to understand blinding, lock out and tag out process.
Actual experience of Blinding and Deblinding works
Basic knowledge of valve maintenance (Seat Flushing, Stem Seal Flushing, Body Cavity Flushing)
Able to understand different types of Pressure vessels (Process Filters, Process Strainers, Molecular Sieves, Catalyst vessels, Columns, MCHE, Incinerator, Furnaces, Boilers & HRSG)
Vessel internals understanding
Able to understand different types of Heat Exchangers (Air Cooled exchangers, Shell and Tube exchangers, Plate Exchangers, Brazed fin exchangers)
Able to understand components of exchangers (Channel, Tube sheet, Shell, Collar Bolts)
Basic understanding of different types of NDT (LP check, MPI check, Eddy Current Check, Xray check, Pressure testing methods)
Basic understanding of temporary repairs (Clamp repairs, On-line sealing injection, Composite wrap repairs)
Basic understanding of Steam trap monitoring
Basic understanding of Refractory lining
-
-
Oil Tools Services
- Vessel Superintendent
1990 - 2003
Sub-Contractor (Oil Tools Services Congo)
Project: ELF Congo, Pointe Noire Congo
Duties:
Project: On-shore oil production facility(TERMINAL DJENO)
Duties: Ensuring the compliance of operations with the project specifications for Piping, Valves and Vessels
Assistance and participation in the activities of the PVV Lead Discipline Engineer
Ensuring the compliance with the FEED Engineering rules developed in Congo.
Supervision, control and coordination of all Piping, Valve and Vessel Engineering Design activities with respect to overall Project Objectives (Schedule, Quality, Budget)
Supervision and development of work procedures from Contractors and Sub-Contractors for all fields of PVV activities.
Monitoring of the operations performed by the Contractor and revision of supporting documentation.
Review of the engineering documentation issued by the Contractors, Sub-Contractors and/or its approval in accordance with the Project procedures and requirements.
Monitoring of the application of project design standards defined by AFNOR norms.
Meeting the requirements of the technical conditions developed in line with COMPANY procedures and FEED Engineering, review of contractor`s documentation as required per Lead Discipline Engineering (LDE) in Congo.
Application of ASME design rules and project standards identify potential gap remaining and participate in the finalization of the project Standards
Definition of the requirements for the Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) of the facility.
Supervision of fabrication, installation and start-up of main equipment up to commissioning
Fabrication & Erection of various materials like Copper Nickel. Stainless Steel, Duplex and Super Duplex Stainless Steel spools.
Fit-up inspection of pipe spools, pipe support, platform, column and all type of structural works as per ISO drawing.
Fit-up inspection of Review project specification, approved drawings quality control plan, procedures, method statements and other relevant documents.
Review material traceability reports against the actual heat number of materials.
-
