Mohammed Amine RABHI

Développement des applications web de A à Z (Conception, Base de donnée, Responsive design, intégration, programmation, déploiement & Référencement SEO).
Création des applications mobile sous le Framework Cordova(PhoneGap) compatible avec toutes les smartphones (Android, IOS-iPhone, Win8, BlackBerry ect).
Mes compétences :
MySQL
JQuery
XML
ASP.NET
Drupal
Joomla
Ajax
J2EE
HTML 5
CSS 3
Adobe Photoshop
Référencement naturel
WampServer
Lunix
FileZilla
Microsoft SQL Server
JSON
PhoneGap
JQuery Mobile
Microsoft Office
En Maintenance
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SQL
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft ASP.NET
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
HTML5
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Illustrator
PHP5