Mohammed Amine RABHI

RABAT

En résumé

Développement des applications web de A à Z (Conception, Base de donnée, Responsive design, intégration, programmation, déploiement & Référencement SEO).

Création des applications mobile sous le Framework Cordova(PhoneGap) compatible avec toutes les smartphones (Android, IOS-iPhone, Win8, BlackBerry ect).

Mes compétences :
MySQL
JQuery
XML
ASP.NET
Drupal
Joomla
Ajax
J2EE
HTML 5
CSS 3
Adobe Photoshop
Référencement naturel
WampServer
Lunix
FileZilla
Microsoft SQL Server
JSON
PhoneGap
JQuery Mobile
Microsoft Office
En Maintenance
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SQL
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft ASP.NET
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
HTML5
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Illustrator
PHP5

Entreprises

  • Naseej - Arabian Advanced Systems - Technical Support Manager

    2015 - 2018

  • MAMDA - MCMA - Développeur web & mobile

    2013 - 2015 Développement web, Application et Mobile Au
    Sein de SI-VIE du Siège de l'assurance MAMDA-MCMA, Rabat.

  • Free lancer - WebMaster & WebDesigner

    2013 - 2015

  • AlliancePartner - Webmaster & Webdesigner

    2012 - 2013 Créations et maintenance des sites web, créations et l’intégration des chartes graphiques, développement des solutions web (Mailing, Payement en ligne et Gestion des fichiers), Créations des mails publicitaire.

  • AlliancePartner - Webmaster

    2012 - 2012 un stage de création et mise à jour des sites web dynamique au sein de la société Alliance Partner Agdal, RABAT.

  • NTIinformatique - Webmaster

    2011 - 2011 un stage de création et mise à jour des sites web dynamique au sein de la société NTI Informatique.

  • Ministère de l'Emploi - Stage de la conception

    2011 - 2011 un Stage de la conception et du développement d'application au Département de la Formation Professionnel (Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Formation Professionnelle).

  • Délegation d'artisanat Oujda - Stage en Maintenence informatique

    2010 - 2010 un Stage en Maintenance Informatique à la Délégation régionale de l'artisanat, Oujda

Formations

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure De L'Enseignement Technique (ENSET)

    Mohammedia 2012 - 2013 Licence Universitaire en Développement Web & Multimédia

    Licence Professionnel « Développement web et Multimédia » à Enset Mohammedia.

  • ISTA NTIC Hay Riad (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2012 Formation Offshoring J2EE

  • Lycée Allal Fassi (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2009 BAC

    Bac Science physique.

