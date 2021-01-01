Menu

Bertrand RUMEAU-MAILLOT

Lille

En résumé

Office Manager Freelance auprès de TPE

Entreprises

  • ARCHIMED - Office Manager

    Lille 2016 - maintenant

  • Cegid group - Recrutement

    Lyon Cedex 09 2015 - 2016

  • CGI - Recruteur

    Casablanca 2013 - 2014

  • WISE.LU - Directeur

    2011 - 2013 Directeur, Cabinet de recrutement
    Banque, finance, comptabilité, juridique, RH

  • Robert Walters - Consultant recrutement

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Consultant en recrutement
    Banque, finance, comptabilité, juridique, RH, IT et logistique

  • Hays - Consultant Banque & Assurance

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Consultant recrutement Secteur Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne, Auvergne

  • ABN AMRO - Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2006 Chargé d’Affaires Entreprises

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2002 - 2003 Master 2 Droit bancaire et financier (DESS)

  • Abertay Dundee University (Dundee)

    Dundee 1999 - 2000 BA in European Economics and Management

  • IDRAC (Lyon)

    Lyon 1998 - 2002 Spécialité finance

