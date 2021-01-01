Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bertrand RUMEAU-MAILLOT
Ajouter
Bertrand RUMEAU-MAILLOT
Lille
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Office Manager Freelance auprès de TPE
Entreprises
ARCHIMED
- Office Manager
Lille
2016 - maintenant
Cegid group
- Recrutement
Lyon Cedex 09
2015 - 2016
CGI
- Recruteur
Casablanca
2013 - 2014
WISE.LU
- Directeur
2011 - 2013
Directeur, Cabinet de recrutement
Banque, finance, comptabilité, juridique, RH
Robert Walters
- Consultant recrutement
Paris
2008 - 2010
Consultant en recrutement
Banque, finance, comptabilité, juridique, RH, IT et logistique
Hays
- Consultant Banque & Assurance
Paris
2007 - 2007
Consultant recrutement Secteur Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne, Auvergne
ABN AMRO
- Chargé d'Affaires Entreprises
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2006
Chargé d’Affaires Entreprises
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2002 - 2003
Master 2 Droit bancaire et financier (DESS)
Abertay Dundee University (Dundee)
Dundee
1999 - 2000
BA in European Economics and Management
IDRAC (Lyon)
Lyon
1998 - 2002
Spécialité finance
Réseau
Aziz MBAYE
Bénédicte DUHAMEL
Diane D'ERCEVILLE
Grégory PERRIER
Jérôme MAZERES
Mohamed RAHIM
Paul SETODJI
Pauline LOIRAT