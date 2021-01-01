Mohammed CHANAOUI

Kansai International Management Morocco commercial strategy is built on an innovative business model and insight along a large international network of strategic partners in the United States, Europe, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.



With large network across the different sectors of the economy, Kansai International Management is able to give strategic guidance to any company looking for sustainable growth.



We help businesses, both SMEs (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises) and TNCs (TransNational Corporations) to gain the synergies of the Power of Both- internally within the firm (strategy and management consolidation) and externally in the marketplace (Go beyond borders and win/consolidate effective market shares).



Kansai International Management have successfully assisted companies in FDI Foreign Direct Investment operations, Environmental Impact Assessment for Green Fields, Certification of both Persons and Management Systems within PECB ISO and Non-ISO framework, Six Sigma Programmes, LEAN Management System 4.0 implementation within ASPROVA framework...



Kansai International Management services are second to none therefor tailored to every stage of the specific needs of the clients. We can assist companies to grow, employ more people, export its know-how, create new business networks.



Investing in the future is about finding that perfect match and making businesses grow...