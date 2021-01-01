Menu

Mohammed CHANAOUI

  • System Partner
  • ASPROVA AG
Tanger

En résumé

Kansai International Management Morocco commercial strategy is built on an innovative business model and insight along a large international network of strategic partners in the United States, Europe, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

With large network across the different sectors of the economy, Kansai International Management is able to give strategic guidance to any company looking for sustainable growth.

We help businesses, both SMEs (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises) and TNCs (TransNational Corporations) to gain the synergies of the Power of Both- internally within the firm (strategy and management consolidation) and externally in the marketplace (Go beyond borders and win/consolidate effective market shares).

Kansai International Management have successfully assisted companies in FDI Foreign Direct Investment operations, Environmental Impact Assessment for Green Fields, Certification of both Persons and Management Systems within PECB ISO and Non-ISO framework, Six Sigma Programmes, LEAN Management System 4.0 implementation within ASPROVA framework...

Kansai International Management services are second to none therefor tailored to every stage of the specific needs of the clients. We can assist companies to grow, employ more people, export its know-how, create new business networks.

Investing in the future is about finding that perfect match and making businesses grow...

Entreprises

  • ASPROVA AG - System Partner

    Production | Tanger 2019 - maintenant ASPROVA AG has signed a business partnership agreement with Kansai International Management Co., Ltd
    December 13, 2019 – Another deal is sealed. Today, ASPROVA AG and Kansai International Management Co., Ltd have reached an agreement to develop business, market and implement ASPROVA APS/SCP The WORLD Leading Advanced Lean Production & Supply Chain Planning System in the Kingdom of Morocco.

    About ASPROVA AG
    ASPROVA was founded in Tokyo, JAPAN in 1994 with the mission to design the most advanced planning system, specifically for Just-in-Time production. Fulfilling the high demands of JAPAN's Leading Lean manufacturers, it soon becomes the World leading production planning system. ASPROVA now spans the entire globe in an effort to revolutionize manufacturing efficiency.

    ASPROVA APS/SCP is easily integrated into existing IT systems and helps create most optimal production plans that reduce costs in multiple areas. With the help of JAPAN's top LEAN manufacturers, the system has been continually advanced in functionality and scope.

    Why ASPROVA is a World-class, Lean Planning Solution?
    -ASPROVA plans according to the highest standards of Lean Production System;
    -ASPROVA is the market leader for production scheduling in JAPAN along with a multilingual support network in over 30 countries worldwide including Morocco;
    -Without feasible, end-to-end Value-Added Chain Management system like ASPROVA, other technology building blocks of Industry 4.0 like Big Data, Machine Learning, and IoT, are all of secondary importance and all these topics are meaningless.

    ASPROVA Fact Sheet:
    -More than 3500 customers worldwide
    -65% market share in JAPAN

    Industries:
    Automotive, aerospace, ship-building, electronic, semi-conductor, mechanical engineering, construction, metal, plastic, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic..

  • Kansai International Management Co., Ltd - Owner

    Direction générale | Tanger 2015 - maintenant Kansai International Management strategy is built on an innovative business model and insight along a large international network of strategic partners in the United States, Europe, Japan, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Investing in the future is all about finding that perfect match and making businesses grow.

    With large network across the different sectors of the economy, Kansai International Management is able to give strategic guidance to any company looking for sustainable growth.

  • APMG International Ltd - Senior Project Manager

    Direction générale | Tanger 2010 - 2014 The role consistes to identify New Customers for selling the product (Lead Generation) and work on the various leads generated & getting RFQ.

    The role implies to visit various clients on a regular basis for Sales Promotion & generating business. Also it implies that I collect market intelligence, map market & competitive scenario, analyze trends in End user markets.
    Preparation of proposals, negotiate commercials, qualify product and get new customers onboard (Get POS).
    Furthermore, co-ordinate with plants to ensure timely sample and Pilot lot submission. qualify new products, explore opportunities to tie up with other companies/ distributors to generate new business...

  • TREVES Automotive - Plant Quality Manager

    Direction générale | Tanger 2005 - 2009 Participate in a 4 Months’ period Corporate Training on Total Quality Management TQM andCustomer Relations Management CRM in Trèves Automotive Portugal Site.

    Participate in the Start-up & Industrial Implementation of Trèves Automotive in Tanger Free Zone Morocco Site.
    Recruit and train Quality Auditors on the International Quality Standards for seat covers and head rests for Japanese and European OEM's and Car Manufacturers.
    Establish Total Quality Management TQM System derived to action plans in collaboration with the Production Management and Plant General Management.
    Establish Internal Quality System benchmarking with Japanese Automotive Industry Best Practices:Lean Manufacturing,5’S,5Why’s,Kaizen,Heijunka,Jidhoka,PokaYoke,...within the Moroccan subsidiry of Trèves Automotive Tanger Free Zone to achieve ZERO default.

    Meet the requirements of quality standards to Ramp-Up and Ramp-Down Manufacturing for seat covers and headrests...

  • Polydesign Systems - Plant Program Manager

    Direction générale | Tanger 2003 - 2004 Report directly to the General Manager and the EVP in the Global HeadQuarters in Michigan United States.

    Negotiate and manage Multi Million Dollars Project with the Japanese TsTech (2nd Worldwide in Car Interior industry, Major Car Parts Supplier of HondaMotors).
    Coordinate Programs and Projects of French, American and Japanese OEM's: Faurecia, Lear,Johnson Controls, Visteon,TsTech,...
    Work closely with all departments of Polydesign Systems to achieve and maintain the following certications: ISO 9001,ISO TS 16949,ISO 14001,Ford QI,VDA 6.2...
    Ensure the implementation of Programs & Projects of various Automotive parts Manufacturers
    Coordination and communication with internal projects stakeholders (Design, Engineering, Production,Quality,...)and external stakeholders (EVP in Michigan,USA; Sales Representative worldwide, OEM's:

    Projects: ISO 9001, ISO TS 16949, FORD Q1, VDA 6.2...

Formations

  • Waseda University

    Tokyo 2015 - 2019 Master of Science in Engineering & Management Sciences
    Master Thesis in Lean Management System within Industry 4.0

  • Kansai Gaidai University

    Osaka 2000 - 2002 Master of Science in Industrial Management
    Master Thesis in Transfer of Technology & Best Practices: Japanese Business Overseas

  • Kansai Gaidai University

    Osaka 1995 - 1999 Bachelor of Science in Management Science & International Business
    Capstone Project in Strategic Management

