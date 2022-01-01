Menu

Moïse SAKAMESSO

En résumé

UX/UI Designer -> Looking for opportunities in UX Research & Design

French visionary, Freelancer as UX/UI Designer into the digital labour market.
I make sure to design digital solutions to be ergonomic, intuitive and user-centric.

Skills :
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- Ergonomics & usability
- Leadership in a creative team
- Prototyping, creation (Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite)
- Product Design (SaaS)
- Digital Art Direction
- HTML/CSS/JS
- Photography

School career :
- Master's degree at Digital Campus Paris
- Master's degree at HETIC

Other knowledges :
- English, French
- HTML/CSS/php/JavaScript/Synfony 2/Ruby
- Video Editing & Sound Design, Motion Design, Portrait Photography

Please feel free to contact me!

Entreprises

  • Cegedim Solutions Ressources Humaines - Cegedim SRH - UX/UI Designer

    Autre | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2019 - 2021 In charge of the user experience and user interface design at Cegedim SRH (R&D, innovation).

    En tant qu'initiateur du pôle Design à Cegedim SRH, j'ai eu l'opportunité d'effectuer des missions à responsabilité.

    ⚛️ Design System Management :
    - Création et mise en place d'un Design System relavant de l'Atomic Design.
    - Création et alimentation d'une documentation en ligne DSM collaborative, interprétée par les différentes équipes Composant dédiées.
    - Création de l'équipe Composant Design + formations design, technique et logicielle.
    - AMOA : lien entre les différentes équipes Composant (Technique et Design) + gestion des spécifications pour le développement et la MAJ des composants de la librairie DSM.
    - Co-animation des comités UX/UI avec les différents acteurs.
    - Veille et recherche hebdomadaire avec l'équipe Design.

    ⚙️ Missions et réalisations :
    - Rencontrer nos clients et appuyer nos équipes produit.
    - Animer des ateliers UX clients interne et externe, réaliser des interview, concevoir des persona.
    - Prototypage de scénarios d'usage basse fidélité.
    - Maquettage par typologie de page haute fidélité.
    - Assister aux formations métier SIRH et de la paie.
    - Développement et maintenance d'une nouvelle charte graphique pour Cegedim SRH.
    - Prendre part au virage des nouvelles méthodologies de travail à Cegedim.
    - Porter la vision de la R&D et proposer une uniformisation ergonomique et transversale à tous nos produits stratégiques en cours de développement.
    - Utiliser et promouvoir des outils facilitant la collaboration entre acteurs créatifs, fonctionnels et techniques.

  • Daylindo - (Freelance) UX/UI Designer

    2019 - 2019 Depuis janvier 2019, je travaille pour Daylindo en tant que freelance.

    Daylindo est une plateforme numérique 360 qui permet aux entreprises et aux organismes de formation de tracer et d'évaluer la montée en compétences des collaborateurs en situation de travail et de manière opérationnelle.

    Le service étant en phase de commercialisation massive, mon rôle est le suivant :
    - En collaboration avec l'équipe produit, revoir tous les parcours d'utilisation de la plateforme ainsi que ceux de nos différents services pour valider l'expérience utilisateur globale.
    - Garantir la qualité des intégrations en travaillant en étroite collaboration avec les développeurs.
    - Assimiler les demandes et spécifications des clients au fur et à mesure et les traiter de manière stratégiques, en ayant recours au prototypage intéractif puis au design d'interfaces graphiques.
    - Mise à jour de la gamification de l'application.
    - Faire un travail de fond pour développer l'automatisation des tâches pour maximiser la collaboration intelligente avec l'équipe technique avec la création d'un Design System.

  • Saynova - (Alternance) Lead UX/UI Designer

    2018 - 2019 J'ai effectué mon alternance à Saynova, une entreprise qui créé des logiciels et plateformes s'adressant à la révolution numérique du travail.

    En tant que responsable design, j'ai eu l'opportunité d'effectuer les missions suivantes :
    - Décliner la version Web et BtoB de Daylindo Corporate* en modélisant graphiquement tous les parcours d'utilisation de la plateforme en cohésion avec l'application mobile.
    - Mise en forme de la première version de la gamification de l'application Daylindo
    - Travailler en étroite collaboration avec les équipes stratégiques, produit, techniques et commerciales pour assurer la cohérence graphique globale de notre plateforme Daylindo : conception de Landing Page de nos services et pour nos partenaires, réalisation de kakémonos, brochures, mise en forme de newsletters et réalisation de contenus conçus pour les réseaux sociaux.
    - Travailler en étroite collaboration avec nos partenaires et proposer des univers graphiques, notamment en ce qui concerne la conception de logos.
    - Faire appel à des ressources externes et diriger la mise en oeuvre des opérations en assurant un suivi de leur travail.
    - Développer et suivre l'avancement d'une plateforme Web et mobile destinée aux principaux acteurs du marché des travailleurs indépendants*.
    - Evolution rapide et sous contraintes dans un environnement startup adoptant la méthodologie Agile (Scrum).


    ---------------
    *Daylindo est une plateforme numérique 360 qui permet aux entreprises et aux organismes de formation de tracer et d'évaluer la montée en compétences des collaborateurs en situation de travail et de manière opérationnelle.
    *Plateforme freelance : cette plateforme est un écosystème complet et complexe, s'adressant principalement aux freelances et aux entreprises désirant sous-traiter leurs ressources les plus qualifiées. Une version mobile complète et web ont été ainsi développées.

  • Saynova - (Stage) Lead Digital Art director + maître de stage

    2017 - 2017 En tant que lead directeur artistique et maître de stage, j'ai effectué les mission suivantes :
    - Travailler avec l’équipe produit pour comprendre et définir le positionnement des nouvelles version de nos applications Daylindo BtoC* et PF.
    - Créer l'univers graphique de nos différentes plateformes.
    - Concevoir des prototypes de cas d'usage en UX et déclinaison en UI.
    - Construire une nomenclature des fichiers pertinente, permettant de synchroniser le travail des différentes parties interagissant avec l'équipe Design.
    - Valider la cohérence de l’intégration.
    - Mentoring et suivi des junior designers en déléguant les tâches aux ressources et profils disponibles, et création d'un système de reporting.
    - Tutorat direct et création de contenus pédagogiques sous forme de tutoriels vidéo pour aider l'équipe Design à monter en compétences.

    ---------------
    *Daylindo BtoC est une application mobile. C'est un réseau social collaboratif qui permet de transformer les bonnes résolutions des particuliers en habitudes.

  • Saynova - (Freelance) UX Designer @Saynova

    2016 - 2017 En parallèle de mes études à HETIC, j'ai eu l'opportunité de travailler pour Saynova en tant qu'indépendant afin de construire la première version de l'UX de sa plateforme destinée aux freelances :
    - Analyse des fonctionnalités
    - Architecture de l'information
    - Définition de l'arborescence de la plateforme
    - Réalisation d'organigrammes et document facilitant la compréhension et des différents cas d'utilisation.
    - Validation des zoning et conception des premiers prototypes UX.

  • Saynova - (Stage) Junior Digital Art Director

    2016 - 2016 Pour ma première experience en tant que Directeur artistique à Saynova, j'ai eu l'opportunité d'effectuer les missions suivantes :

    - Proposer un univers esthétique (composition, typographie, zoning, hiérarchie des informations…) et définir l’identité visuelle de plusieurs applications, déclinées sur mobile (iOS Guidelines et Matérial Design d'Android) et desktop (Responsive Design).
    - Proposer un habillage musical en accord avec l’univers.
    - Déterminer la façon dont il faut mettre en scène les services, optimiser l’ergonomie et l’expérience utilisateur.
    - Définir l’UI.
    - Intégrer les problématiques de SEO et de référencement dès l’amont.
    - Décliner les concepts par canal.
    - Corriger les travaux existant à mon arrivée et proposition de re-design.

  • Freetouch - (Stage) Frond-End Web Developer

    Paris 2015 - 2015 - Intégration Web Front-End.
    - Création, gestion et mise en place de contenus sur Wordpress.
    - Photoshop.
    - Gestion de projet.

Formations

  • IESA Multimédia

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Expert en Stratégie digitale

    Dans l'optique de me spécialiser en UX pour avancer dans mon plan de carrière, ainsi que d'étudier les sciences cognitives et de maîtriser tous les processus d'analyse, de test et de recherche relevant de l'expérience utilisateur et du Design Thinking, j'ai décidé de réaliser le Mastère UX de cette formation.

  • Hetic

    Montreuil 2013 - 2018 Expert en Ingénierie et Management de la Communication Numérique

    Études approfondies des technologies de l'information et de la communication, liées au numérique. Validation des 5 années et niveau bac +5.

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Une année d'approfondissement des mathématiques et de l'informatique (programmation). + Anglais, Biologie, Economie, Numération logique, Physique. Introduction au monde d'Internet/WEB (C2i)

