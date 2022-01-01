Moïse SAKAMESSO

UX/UI Designer -> Looking for opportunities in UX Research & Design



French visionary, Freelancer as UX/UI Designer into the digital labour market.

I make sure to design digital solutions to be ergonomic, intuitive and user-centric.



Skills :

- User Experience Design

- User Interface Design

- Ergonomics & usability

- Leadership in a creative team

- Prototyping, creation (Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite)

- Product Design (SaaS)

- Digital Art Direction

- HTML/CSS/JS

- Photography



School career :

- Master's degree at Digital Campus Paris

- Master's degree at HETIC



Other knowledges :

- English, French

- HTML/CSS/php/JavaScript/Synfony 2/Ruby

- Video Editing & Sound Design, Motion Design, Portrait Photography



Please feel free to contact me!