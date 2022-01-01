Moïse SAKAMESSO

UX/UI Designer -> Looking for opportunities in UX Research & Design
French visionary, Freelancer as UX/UI Designer into the digital labour market.
I make sure to design digital solutions to be ergonomic, intuitive and user-centric.
Skills :
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- Ergonomics & usability
- Leadership in a creative team
- Prototyping, creation (Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite)
- Product Design (SaaS)
- Digital Art Direction
- HTML/CSS/JS
- Photography
School career :
- Master's degree at Digital Campus Paris
- Master's degree at HETIC
Other knowledges :
- English, French
- HTML/CSS/php/JavaScript/Synfony 2/Ruby
- Video Editing & Sound Design, Motion Design, Portrait Photography
Please feel free to contact me!