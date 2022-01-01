Menu

Mondher KOUBAA

En résumé

Organized and budget-conscious General Manager with 17 years of experience in hotels management, F&B, sales, marketing, and contract negotiation.
Extensive experience in the tourism and hospitality industry with a focus on new product development, business planning, Participation in all aspects of hotel management, customer satisfaction and quality control. Excellent knowledge of markets and clients requirements with a notable ability to promote sales and revenue growth.
Strong leader possessing outstanding work ethic and integrity, always dedicated to meeting budget and meticulously documenting financials. Manages by leading and showing sta the rewards of pushing past their own expectations to provide the best work possible.
The primary strategic business leader of the property with responsibility for all aspects of the operation, including guest and employee satisfaction, human resources, financial performance, sales and revenue generation.
Excellent manager who leads by example and through instilling confidence in sta, leading to higher productivity and better client satisfaction.
Builds owner loyalty through proactive communication, setting and managing expectations and delivering solid business results. Enthusiastic and dedicated with an eye for details.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
- Plan and organize accommodation, catering and other hotels services promote and market the business
- Manage budgets and financial plans and control expenditure maintain statistical and financial records set and achieve sales and profit targets
- Analyze sales figures and devise market and revenue management strategies recruit, train and monitor sta
- Plan work schedules for individuals and teams
- Meet and greet customers
- Deal with customer complaints and comments
- Address problems and troubleshoot accordingly
- Ensure events and conferences run smoothly
- Supervise maintenance, supplies, renovations and furnishings deal with contractors and suppliers
- Carry out inspections of property and services
- Ensure compliance with licensing laws, health and safety and other statutory regulations.

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Direction générale
Marketing
Gestion hôtelière
Stratégie commerciale
Analyse financière
Direction de projet
Direction des ressources humaines
Budgétisation

Entreprises

  • Radmah Suites & Hotels KSA - Hotel general manager

    2016 - maintenant Hotel General Manager / Manager Hotels Div.
    At Radmah Suites
    Location: Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Jubail Fanateer
    Company Industry: Hospitality/Tourism/Travel
    Department: Executive Office
    General Manager - Hotels Manager Div.
    - Radmah Suites Fanateer’ Hotel - Jubail Industrial City KSA
    - Radmah Suites Jubail Hotel - Jubail City KSA
    Management
    - Management of 2 Hotel Structures and prospection of new sites for a possible investment.
    - Generate reports for review with CEO and Board of Directors
    - Organize all operations, focusing on quality and consistency
    - Management of international teams (120 employees) and multi-site operations with international customers (recruitment, personnel administration, career management)
    - Working Group Facilitation (managers and employees)
    - Financial management: Budget, operating account, Treasury
    - Monitoring and coordination of maintenance work.
    - Exploitation: implementation of management procedures.
    - Compliance with current standards.
    - Setting up of management and control procedures.
    - Managing and coaching head departments and employees
    - Overseeing daily operations (Front office, F&B, Back Office...)
    - Handling guest complaints
    - Dealing and signing allotment contracts with tour operators
    - Handling tour operators and Agencies requests….
    - Assist to fairs and Exhibitions
    - Develop monthly and quarterly budget with updated ordering, stang and marketing costs
    Commercial – Marketing
    - Definition and implementation of development policy and tari policies.
    - Restructuring of sales and marketing, product repositioning at the local, national and international
    - Development of new products and services adapted to each clientele Communication and promotion of products on dierent media.
    - Management of the international clientele and its requirements by maintaining a quality standard.
    - Full control over the preparation of the commercial action plan and marketing budgets (revenues and expenses) in all departments and divisions.
    - Monitor food preparation ensuring high-levels of safety and quality.
    - Development of strategic objectives and planning.
    - Elaboration of the action and Marketing Plan
    - Contract negotiation with tour operators and deferent supplier
    - Ensures all rates are loaded in all systems
    - Yield management and allocations follow-up.

  • Eden Villages - Hotel general manager

    MAYENNE 2014 - 2016 General Manager
    At Eden Village - Hotel Djerba Mare
    Location: Tunisia, Djerba
    Company Industry: Hospitality/Tourism/Travel
    Department: Executive Office
    - Monitoring and Daily Management - Operations of the hotel.
    - Monitoring and Human Resources Management.
    - Development of final annual operating budget.
    - Implementation of management systems by objective.
    - Implementation of quality and performance management system.
    - Implementation of hygiene procedures and monitoring.
    - Hire, onboard and train new employees, including instructing on food safety, customer service standards and operations
    - Tracking and Cost Management (F & B, energy ...)
    - Monitoring of achievements and Turnover
    - Insurance ongoing reporting and direct vis-à-vis the central management.
    - Management of maintenance and investment work in collaboration with the Central and owner of the hotel company.
    - Managing relations with the administrative and governmental environment (Tourist Office, Labor Inspection, Unions, various ministries, ...)

  • Hotel & Management Company Hotel Lac Leman - Hotel general manager

    2013 - 2014 General Manager
    At Hotel & Management Company Hotel Lac Leman
    Location: Tunis, Tunisia, Rue Lac Leman Les Berges du Lac Tunis
    Company Industry: Hospitality/Tourism/Travel
    Department: Executive Office
    Control and management of all phases of the redevelopment of structures (ONTT - Architects - designers Companies - Banks ... .. etc.).
    Human resources:
    - Recruitment and Coaching of the Operation Manager.
    - Recruitment of Heads of departments and the entire sta
    - Establish basic personnel standards.
    - Coordination of training for personnel in cooperation with Institute for Hospitality Management.
    - The organization of external and in-house training Specialized training for personnel Training through practical work
    - Types of trainings: Service, Reservations, Reception, Sales, F&B, Housekeeping
    Marketing and sales:
    - Establishing a corporate identity and marketing campaign
    - Defining the distribution and sales channels
    - Connecting the hotel on the GDS - Global Distribution System
    - Create a pricing policy
    - Pre-opening sales
    - Preparation and implementation of the opening ceremony - "Grand Opening"
    Finance:
    - Budget preparation for the Pre-opening phase
    - Budgeting for the first 12 months of hotel’s operations
    - Budget management according to international standards and strategic plans of the client Risk management
    - Preparing for inspection, certification and hotel categorization
    - Preparation of the hotel for all types of inspections
    - Implementation of and preparation for certification of the HACCP system Preparation of the hotel for the official categorization by the competent authority

  • Going - Manager Hotels Div.

    2009 - 2013 Manager Hotels Div. Going Tunisia
    At GOING Italia
    Location: Tunisia , Djerba & Kelibia
    Company Industry: Hospitality/Tourism/Travel
    Department: Executive Office
    Manager Hotels Div.
    Resident & Operations Manager
    Hotel Iliade Djerba **** & Hotel Kelibia Beach ****
    (A 1300+ bedroom hotels with multiple food and beverage outlets - All inclusive)
    - Collaborated with corporate Director of Operations, regional GM and Shift Leads to pinpoint opportunities for streamlined processes
    - Close collaboration with the Product General Manager for the overall management of the two hotels.
    - Taking procession of 2 hotels.
    - Establishment of Standards Management and operating Going.
    - Contribution to the opening of the Hotel Club Iliad to 08 June 2009.
    - Development of procedures manual for the management of various departments of the hotel.
    - Direct supervision of Operative management, human resources and legal from the hotel.
    - Responsible for direct collaboration with all local and national authorities under instructions from senior management.
    - Application and introduction of new concepts of performance, hygiene and safety.
    - Supervision of all legal acts of the corporation.
    - Participate in the Development of Projected Budget hotels Tunisia Going under the supervision of the management of products.
    - Managing and coaching head departments and employees
    - Overseeing daily operations (Front office, F&B, Back Office...)
    - Handling guest complaints
    - Dealing and signing allotment contracts with tour operators
    - Handling tour operators and Agencies requests….
    - Assist to fairs and Exhibitions
    - Completion of periodic management reports provided to the Group's headquarters in Italy (Going).
    - Management and monitoring of the pre-litigation closely with litigation law firm.
    - In general; Monitoring and enforcement of legal texts, procedures and internal memos hotels Going Tunisia concerning all legal requirements for the management of hotels along the Tunisian national regulations (classification standards for hotels in Tunisia - 2005).

  • Settemari - Hotel manager

    2007 - 2009 Hotel Manager
    At Settemari - Hotel Meninx
    Location: Tunisia, Djerba
    Company Industry: Hospitality/Tourism/Travel
    Department: Executive Office
    (A 500+ bedroom hotel with multiple food and beverage outlets - All inclusive)
    - Close collaboration with the Directorate General for the overall management of the hotel (see below) o Contribution to the opening of the Hotel Club Meninx in 2007
    - Development of procedures manual for the management of various departments of the hotel.
    - Direct supervision of Operative, administrative, legal and human resources of the hotel.
    - Relationships with sta and with customers and through their representatives (TO).
    - Responsible for direct collaboration with all local and national authorities under instructions from senior management.
    - Application and introduction of new concepts of performance, hygiene and safety.
    - Managing and coaching head departments and employees
    - Overseeing daily operations (Front office, F&B, Back Office...)
    - Handling guest complaints
    - Handling tour operators and Agencies requests….
    - Supervision of all legal acts of the corporation.
    - Development of Projected Budget Hotel under the supervision of senior management.
    - Completion of periodic management reports provided to the Group's headquarters in Italy (Settemari).
    - Collaborated with corporate Director of Operations, regional GM and Shift Leads to pinpoint opportunities for streamlined processes
    - Hire, onboard and train new employees, including instructing on food safety, customer service standards and operations
    - Create weekly schedules based on predicted stand needs, budget and employee requests
    - Assisted General Manager with weekly schedule, adjusting for employee requests, expected customer trac and budget
    - Maintained food safe environment by proactively identifying safety concerns and following proper procedures.
    - Complete monthly inventory, identifying over/under stocking to improve ordering for next quarter
    - Develop monthly and quarterly budget with updated ordering, stand and marketing costs
    - Organize all operations, focusing on quality and consistency o Reduce expenses by monitoring and limiting waste
    - Attend trainings and meetings to maintain status as top-level

  • Venta Club - General Human Resources Manager for 2 Hotels

    2004 - 2006 General Human Resources Manager for 2 Hotels
    At Venta Club
    Location: Tunisia, Djerba
    Company Industry: Hospitality/Tourism/Travel
    Department: Human Resources and Recruitment
    (A 1500+ bedroom hotels with multiple food and beverage outlets - All inclusive)
    - Creation and normative organization of the administrative management of the Department of Human Resources.
    - Development of procedures manual for managing the human resources department.
    - Training of officers and personnel staff.
    - Establishment of a recruitment policy to minimize the cost of the payroll.
    - Application and introduction of new performance concepts.
    - Assessment Program Development and Monitoring career for master agents and managers.
    - Management of all legal acts of the company.
    - Development of Projected Budgets.
    - Completion of periodic management reports provided to the Group's headquarters in Italy.
    - Management and monitoring of the pre-litigation disputes.
    - Monitoring and enforcement of legal texts, internal procedures and company memos.

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Juridiques Tunis II (Tunis)

    Tunis 1987 - 1990 DUEJ

Réseau

