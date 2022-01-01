Mondher KOUBAA

Organized and budget-conscious General Manager with 17 years of experience in hotels management, F&B, sales, marketing, and contract negotiation.

Extensive experience in the tourism and hospitality industry with a focus on new product development, business planning, Participation in all aspects of hotel management, customer satisfaction and quality control. Excellent knowledge of markets and clients requirements with a notable ability to promote sales and revenue growth.

Strong leader possessing outstanding work ethic and integrity, always dedicated to meeting budget and meticulously documenting financials. Manages by leading and showing sta the rewards of pushing past their own expectations to provide the best work possible.

The primary strategic business leader of the property with responsibility for all aspects of the operation, including guest and employee satisfaction, human resources, financial performance, sales and revenue generation.

Excellent manager who leads by example and through instilling confidence in sta, leading to higher productivity and better client satisfaction.

Builds owner loyalty through proactive communication, setting and managing expectations and delivering solid business results. Enthusiastic and dedicated with an eye for details.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

- Plan and organize accommodation, catering and other hotels services promote and market the business

- Manage budgets and financial plans and control expenditure maintain statistical and financial records set and achieve sales and profit targets

- Analyze sales figures and devise market and revenue management strategies recruit, train and monitor sta

- Plan work schedules for individuals and teams

- Meet and greet customers

- Deal with customer complaints and comments

- Address problems and troubleshoot accordingly

- Ensure events and conferences run smoothly

- Supervise maintenance, supplies, renovations and furnishings deal with contractors and suppliers

- Carry out inspections of property and services

- Ensure compliance with licensing laws, health and safety and other statutory regulations.



Mes compétences :

Management opérationnel

Direction générale

Marketing

Gestion hôtelière

Stratégie commerciale

Analyse financière

Direction de projet

Direction des ressources humaines

Budgétisation