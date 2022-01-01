Menu

Monoem HADDAD

Dr. Monoem Haddad is a Teacher-Researcher in sports sciences. He has been working as Lecture and then as Assistant Professor at the High Institute of Sport and Physical Education, El Kef, University of Jendouba in Tunisia before joining the Sport Science Program, College of Arts and Sciences, Qatar University.
Academically, he received his PhD in Exercise Physiology with “Very honorable award” from Carthage University-Tunisia in 2013 and earned the Outstanding-Award of the University of Manouba-Tunisia for his MSc thesis in 2010. As scientific researcher, Dr Monoem has authored or co-authored several conference proceedings, book chapters, eBooks and articles published on peer-reviewed journals (more than 45 publications) that permit him to be reviewer and editorial board member of numerous scientific journals and conferences. As educator (Faculty), he taught many lectures at different Universities (University of Manouba, University of Jendouba & Qatar University).
Professionally, Dr Monoem has been working as a strength and conditioning coach of professional players at two of the best professional soccer teams among Serial A in Tunisia (Avenir Sportif de la Marsa & Club Sportif de Hammam-Lif). In Taekwondo, after having been member of the Tunisian national team as athlete, he became a ‘’Master-Coach’’ in 2008, certified from ISSEP Ksar-Said, Manouba University-Tunisia and has trained different Taekwondo teams since 2004. Recently, he was Accredited SCIENTIFIC Level 3 Performance Analyst from the International Society of Performance Analysis of Sport, UK. Dr Monoem is currently a professional member of the NSCA, ACSS and ECSS.

Entreprises

  • Qatar University - Universitaire (Faculty)

    2014 - maintenant

  • ISSEP Kef, Université de Jandouba - Enseignant Universitaire

    2012 - 2014

  • Ministère du Sport et de l'Education Physique - Enseignant d'Education Physique

    2012 - 2012 Enseignement Secondaire

  • Centre National de la Médecine et des Sciences des Sports - Chercheur contractuel

    2012 - 2012 Recherche scientifique

  • Club Sportif d'Hammam Lif - Préparateur Physique Professionnel de l'équipe des seniors Football

    2011 - 2012

  • Club Gaddour Sport - Maître de Taekwondo

    2009 - 2010

  • Club Gaddour Sport - Directeur Technique

    2009 - 2010

  • Avneir sportif de la Marsa ASM - Préparateur Physique en Football

    2009 - 2011

  • ISSEP Ksar Said - Enseignent de spécialité TKD

    2009 - 2010

  • CSFPR, CSDH et C. Sport-Santé - Maître de Taekwondo

    2004 - 2009

Formations

  • Fédération Tunisienne De Football / CAF (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Diplôme d'entraîneur de Football (licence C CAF)

    Football

  • Université De Palerme (Italie) / Université De Greenwich (Angleterre) / CONI / Fédération Italienne (Sicilia)

    Sicilia 2011 - 2012 Diplôme international de Préparation Physique

    Préparation Physique en Football - Prix de 1ère Catégorie méritée

  • Issep Ksar Said (Manouba)

    Manouba 2008 - 2010 Mastère en STAPS

    STAPS - Mention très bien avec prix d'excellence de l'Université de Manouba

  • Issep Ksar Said (Harqalah)

    Harqalah 2004 - 2008 Diplôme d’entraîneur de Taekwondo

  • Issep Ksar Said (Harqalah)

    Harqalah 2004 - 2008 Maîtrise d'Education Physique

