Dr. Monoem Haddad is a Teacher-Researcher in sports sciences. He has been working as Lecture and then as Assistant Professor at the High Institute of Sport and Physical Education, El Kef, University of Jendouba in Tunisia before joining the Sport Science Program, College of Arts and Sciences, Qatar University.

Academically, he received his PhD in Exercise Physiology with “Very honorable award” from Carthage University-Tunisia in 2013 and earned the Outstanding-Award of the University of Manouba-Tunisia for his MSc thesis in 2010. As scientific researcher, Dr Monoem has authored or co-authored several conference proceedings, book chapters, eBooks and articles published on peer-reviewed journals (more than 45 publications) that permit him to be reviewer and editorial board member of numerous scientific journals and conferences. As educator (Faculty), he taught many lectures at different Universities (University of Manouba, University of Jendouba & Qatar University).

Professionally, Dr Monoem has been working as a strength and conditioning coach of professional players at two of the best professional soccer teams among Serial A in Tunisia (Avenir Sportif de la Marsa & Club Sportif de Hammam-Lif). In Taekwondo, after having been member of the Tunisian national team as athlete, he became a ‘’Master-Coach’’ in 2008, certified from ISSEP Ksar-Said, Manouba University-Tunisia and has trained different Taekwondo teams since 2004. Recently, he was Accredited SCIENTIFIC Level 3 Performance Analyst from the International Society of Performance Analysis of Sport, UK. Dr Monoem is currently a professional member of the NSCA, ACSS and ECSS.