Montassar BEN ZLAOUIA

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
TPM
Base de données
Lean management
CAO
ERP
GPAO
Muda hunting
VSM
Hoshin
5S
Lean supply chain
Simulation des système industriels
Kaizen
Kanban
Optimisation des process
Business Process Management
Entreprises
WEVIOO
- Consultant
2015 - maintenant
Valeo
- Ingénieur P-30
Paris2014 - 2015Responsibilities
The Plan-30 is a mandatory cost reduction management tool to identify productivities (reservoir) and achieve productivity (results).
It addresses the products and processes already in production.
The scope covered by the Plan-30 includes:
-Material productivity actions: negotiation, technical ideas, VPS at supplier location, logistic actions from suppliers & resourcing,
-Direct Labor reductions: VPS actions, Kaizen activities, re-layout, cycle time improvements,.
-Overheads: expenses reduction, service optimization,
-Logistic & Warehousing: traffic and warehousing optimization & packaging redesign.
Skills Used
- Encouragement of the search for new ideas, collecting and passing them on to groups responsible for processing them
- Decide on key actions, focus efforts on these actions
- Allocate resources and contribute to staff a P0 project team
- Check results achieved against defined plans, measure the efficiency of the processes implemented
- Check the implementation of all modifications using existing procedures
- Identification with sales the right time to push customer for validation
- Support sales convince customer to validate technical productivities
- Encouraging suppliers to suggest productivity ideas and listen to what they have to say
- Communicate achievements to stimulate standardization and cross-fertilization with P1 and P2 projects
Stelia
- Stagiaire Projet de fin d'études
Colomiers2014 - 2014- Refonte de la structuration des gammes opératoires du produit barque tronçon 13/14, Airbus A320
- Chantier Hoshin - Chantier Muda Hunting en vue de l'amélioration des performances des lignes de production
- Chantiers 5S et standardisation des opérations de rangement et d'usage matériel
COTREL
- Stagiaire Ingénieur
Hammam Lif 2013 - 2013- Mise en place de la méthode Total Productive Maintenance (TPM): chantier pilote sur une ligne de production
- Implémentation des piliers fondamentaux de la méthode TPM
Société Tunisienne du Sucre
- Stagiaire Ouvrier
2012 - 2012-Découverte du milieu industriel
-Intégration professionnelle dans un travail d'équipe
-Aide à la mise en place de processus de maintenance préventive
Formations
ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)
Tunis2011 - 2014Diplôme national d'ingénieur en Génie Industriel
Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Tunis - IPEIT (Tunis)
Tunis2009 - 2011Attestation de fin du cycle préparatoire