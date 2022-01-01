Menu

Montassar DIMASSI

DUBAI

Mes compétences :
Factory Acceptance Testing
Reactive Maintenance
Airbus A380 Aircraft
Kaizen
Lean Manufacturing
Quality Management
Troubleshooting
5S
Airbus A350 Aircraft
Airbus A320 Aircraft
Airbus A330 Aircraft
Price Negotiation
Assembly Lines
Quality Control
SWOT Analysis
Team Building
develop the opportunities
develop the production
Manage document activities
develop FAQs
Managed the photo
design
Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point
Kanban
Public Speaking
Self-motivated
TQM
Teamwork
Time Management
Internet of Things
Social Media
UML/OMT
Embedded C
Assembler
C Programming Language
C++
MS Projects
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Word
SCADA
SQL
VHDL

Entreprises

  • MD Busniness Support - Business Support Freelancer

    2017 - maintenant On site consulting
    - Generating Social Media Content with Products photography and website management
    - Attending international fairs and technological events
    - The 4th Industrial Revolution 2017, Sharjah - UAE
    - GITEX 2017(Internet of Things IoT Conferences) Dubai - UAE

  • Latécoère - Control and Test Manager

    Toulouse 2016 - 2017 Responsibilities
    - Effectively managed the quality control and electrical test team to ensure the efficiency and the quality of our products (A380, A350, A330 and A320 electrical interconnection systems) in order to respect our client requirements (Airbus).
    - Worked closely with production and quality managers to resolve incidents in order to respect the quality in the production line.
    - Worked closely with Lean department to develop the production processes, minimize human errors and progress efficiency indicators.
    - Support the preproduction engineering department to easily apply the differential (airplane configuration updates)
    - Developed SWOT analysis to explore and develop the opportunities and strengths and to identify weakness and mitigate the threats.
    - Weekly report presentation to site manager and product manager in conference mode.
    - Daily 15 minutes debriefing with my team to communicate important information and motivate them.
    - Daily meeting with my team leaders to follow up the quality control and electrical test operations progression comparing to prefixed deadlines.
    Achievements
    - Zero client claims during my duties as the head quality control and test team for final products.
    - Trained 41 controllers to use new technologies (Tablets) in order to eliminate paper waste minimize control process and extract on real time control results.
    - Positive working environment with team building spirit.

  • DEMCO Group - Production Engineer

    2015 - 2016 Responsibilities
    - Create material delivery planning and Factory acceptance test schedule to achieve the contractual delivery of each Work Order.

    - Managed the preventive and corrective maintenance (Mechanic, Electric and Pneumatic trouble shooting) for production machines.
    - Prepared technical reports, articles, operating and maintenance instructions.
    - Implemented and standardized the KAIZEN and 5S system in my department.
    - Trained new operators how to use production machines.
    - Managed Sub Contractors (getting quotations, review the scope, KPIs, cost negotiation etc.).
    - Supported sales team with technical details to assist customers.
    Achievements
    - Integrated new automation system to extract real time data (Energy consumption, efficiency.).
    - Qualified operator's teams to work in double shift mode.
    - Production machines able to work in double shift with minimum risks.
    - Decrease of maintenance costs by 30%.
    - Reduction of machines wastes by 40% (Time and default products).
    - Harmony and positive production environment.
    Lean Manufacturing and Management (L2M) - http://www.l2mworld.com/

  • L2m - Technical Sales Engineer

    Lean Manufacturing and Management (L2M) - http://www.l2mworld.com/
    Responsibilities
    Responsibilities
    - Identified customers' needs and requirements by effectively communicate with them in a professional and timely manner.
    - Manage document activities in the company's CRM and develop FAQs and canned responses to improve consistency and accuracy of support responses
    - Resolve issues and problems, alone and through collaboration with internal Sales, Engineering, Development, and Product Teams.
    - Prepare Commercial Offers, Proposals and BOQ based on tender documents, project specifications and client's requirements.
    - Supported marketing activities during national and international fairs.
    - Proactively built relationship with customers.
    Achievements
    - Increased the company incomes.
    - Positive client's feedback.
    - Obtained the lean manufacturing green belt certificate
    CodinTek - http://codintek.com/

  • CodinTek - Embedded System Engineer

    2012 - 2012 Responsibilities
    Project Title: Study, design and develop the Handover, Backup and Coexistence modules, parts of the central coordinator block according to HomePlug AV specification.
    - Designed the three modules using UML Language.
    - Developed the Code sources of the three modules using Embedded C language.
    - Tested and validated the three modules using NXP LPC 3250 plate-form.
    - Write the technical documents of the three modules.

  • Dimassi Photography Services - Professional Photographer

    2006 - 2012 Managed the photo shooting and sales operations for photography service in the hotel.
    - Assisted the costumers to buy his pictures by establishing personal rapport with them.

  • Diagno Service - Automotive Maintenance Technician

    1999 - 2005 IDENTIFIED AND REPAIRED MECHANICAL AND ELECTRICAL CAR DEFECTS FOR CUSTOMERS.

Formations

  • M2T (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2014 - 2014 Lean Manufacturing Green Belt Certificate

    HOSHIN, KANBAN, 5S, VSM, TQM, 8MUDA, HACCP

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2009 - 2012

  • National Engineering School Of Sfax (ENIS). (Sfax)

    Sfax 2007 - 2012 Bachelors Degree

    Electronics and new technologies

