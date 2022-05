Montassar MANITA

A broad managerial, technical and multidisciplinary experience in strategic operations and maintenance positions at offshore oil & gas facilities for SEREPT in TUNISIA, complemented by technical management skills with others industrial process activities (automotive industry, agribusiness and promotion of foreign investment)

I'm graduate from Tunisian National School of engineer since 2002 as a mechanical engineer, I was worked in maintenance activities.

Inspirational leadership qualities, proven interpersonal skills and team player

Management & supervision of multidisciplinary team in a multicultural environment

Methodological & thorough problem analysis - RCFA investigation, RBI, FMEA, CMMS Project leadership, planner, coordinator & organizer

Evaluation of project economics, cost estimation, budgeting & cost control

Formulation of business cases and improvement project proposals

Facilitator for workshops & brainstorming animation;

Development of presentations and conduct training for new maintenance staff

Manpower & Staff development planning & coaching

Structured report & procedures writer



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

Energie

Gestion de projet

Maintenance

Management

AMDE/FMEA

Pétrochimie