Monteagudo MAURICIO

Bavans

En résumé

Highly successful with 15 years of international, multi—cultural experience in world class largest industry firms, builder of
networks to deal productively with the political realities of the world organizations, having practise to work in Front & Back
office structures always in costumer focus. Developing and implementing business strategies that have propelled the company to
a position of market leadership.

Mes compétences :
Financial
Project Management
CAE
Reliability
Budgeting
Mobility
Development
Human Resources
Research

Entreprises

  • FAURECIA Emissions Control Technologies - GLOBAL PROGRAM MANAGER

    Bavans 2010 - maintenant

  • FAURECIA Emissions Control Technologies - R&D DURABILITY MANAGER

    Bavans 2006 - 2010

  • ITESM - Professor Department of Mechanical Engineering

    2004 - 2006
    • Product Design & Development Process
    • Mechanics of Materials
    • Mechanisms

  • GENERAL MOTORS - SENIOR PRODUCT ENGINEER

    Argenteuil 1997 - 2006 Responsible to manage complete product programs from the design, development, validation, integration until the
    release of exhaust systems for different platforms: GMT800/600/250/257/200/201/J/S

Formations

  • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania)

    Pennsylvania 2004 - 2006 MBA

  • University Of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

    Ann Arbor 1997 - 1998 M.Sc Mechanical Engineering - Automotive

    Automotive Engineering,

