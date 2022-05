I am an artist art director director at filming and advertising agency.I have big goals in my careers.

MONTO MASKE

Monnit007@gmail.com

Montu_maske@yahoo.com

Mob No.: 7021591622/9022150542



CARRIER HISTORY

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION





Bachelor of Fine Art

Sir J. J. School of Art.



3D Max Designing

Arena Aptech Multimedia.





ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY





Worked as Art Director for Broadcast, Promo Advertising, Films and TV serials.

WORK EXPERIENCE:-





Worked as production designer for advertising films 2008-2009

Espn 2o 20 Cricket

Film Farm Films



Nerolac Paint

Cutting Crew



Godrej

Arch Films



Hero Honda Passion

Film Farm Films



Pepsi

Film Farm Films



Anniversary Cosmopolitan

Magzine2007

India Today(Dop-Atul Kasbekar, Model-Sushmita Sen)



Women Education India

Government Of India



Polio

Government Of India



Dial “C”

Neo Sports



Tour Diary

Neo Sports





serial

CHANNEL

production



Tedhi Baat Shekhar Ke Saath

Sony Sab Tv

Windmill Entertainment Pvt Ltd.



Kareena Kareena

(Zee Tv)

Nimbus Television



Left Right Left

(Sony Sab)

Dj’s



Jersi No 10

(Sony Sab)

Cinevista Pvt Ltd



Detective Doll

(Sony Sab)

Meditech Pvt Lt



Parivar

(Zee Tv)

Meditech Pvt Lt



Vivah

(Zee Tv)

Cinevista Pvt Lt



Champs

(Bindaas)

Synergy Adlabs





Specialized in Designing of sets with a Director’s point of view & meeting the budgets of the Producers, Handling & erection of sets along with approved designs.





SET DESIGN :





PROJECT

CLIENT

PRODUCTION



Tedhi baat shekhar ke saath

SONY SAB TV

Windmill entertainment Pvt Ltd.



Dil Mil Gaye

STAR ONE

Cinevistas



Jersi No 10

SONY SAB

Cinevistas



Detective Doll

SONY SAB

Meditech Pvt Ltd.



Parivar

ZEE TV

Meditech Pvt Ltd.



Lola Kutty

CHANNEL V

Channel V











FILMS :



NAME

PRODUCTION



Kuchh To Hai

Balaji Films



Krishna Kottage

Balaji Films



Sayaa

Vishesh Films



Inteha

Vishesh Films



Chak De India

Yash Raj Films







PERSONAL DETAILS

NAME : MONTO MASKE

DATE OF BIRTH : 28TH JUNE 1980

SEX : MALE

LANGUAGES KNOWN : ENGLISH,MARATHI,HINDI



Mes compétences :

Art direction in filming

Designing in computer

Creativity