My name is Montserrat PEREZ-PERDOMO and at the present I’m working as a Procurement Focal Point for CMT Plus (dedicated to the Airbus Group) in Toulouse, France.
I am a highly talented and experienced Procurement Officer, with an extensive background in sourcing, call of tender, negotiations (lead time, price and minimum of quantity), contract and database management, and definition of ordering processes.
In the past I have also worked as a logistics import/export officer with the Asian, European, Latin and North American markets.
I have very strong analytical skills, fast reactivity, and am rigorous. I’m multicultural; have worked in three different continents and speak Spanish, French and English fluently.
I believe that my language skills, my multicultural background, and my international professional experience can be an asset to you.
Remaining at your disposal for further discussion, please receive, Madam, Sir, the assurance of my highest consideration.
I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Sincerely,
Mes compétences :
eProcurement
SAP
Microsoft Office
Import/Export
Aide à la décision
Suivi des fournisseurs
Import
Export
Commerce international
Microsoft Excel 2010
Traduction anglais français
Négociation de contrat
Négociation
Traduction espagnol français
Catalogage
Procurement
BW analysis
SAP Material Management
Aisance relationelle
E-sourcing
Relation fournisseurs
Sourcing
Appels d'offres
Sourcing international
Traduction
Logistique
Reporting
Rigueur
Transport international
Adaptabilité
Déclarant en douane
Sens de l'initiative
Réactivité
Autonomie
Persévérance
Force de proposition