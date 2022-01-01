Menu

Montserrat PEREZ-PERDOMO

Colomiers

My name is Montserrat PEREZ-PERDOMO and at the present I’m working as a Procurement Focal Point for CMT Plus (dedicated to the Airbus Group) in Toulouse, France.

I am a highly talented and experienced Procurement Officer, with an extensive background in sourcing, call of tender, negotiations (lead time, price and minimum of quantity), contract and database management, and definition of ordering processes.

In the past I have also worked as a logistics import/export officer with the Asian, European, Latin and North American markets.

I have very strong analytical skills, fast reactivity, and am rigorous. I’m multicultural; have worked in three different continents and speak Spanish, French and English fluently.

I believe that my language skills, my multicultural background, and my international professional experience can be an asset to you.

Remaining at your disposal for further discussion, please receive, Madam, Sir, the assurance of my highest consideration.

I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

Mes compétences :
eProcurement
SAP
Microsoft Office
Import/Export
Aide à la décision
Suivi des fournisseurs
Import
Export
Commerce international
Microsoft Excel 2010
Traduction anglais français
Négociation de contrat
Négociation
Traduction espagnol français
Catalogage
Procurement
BW analysis
SAP Material Management
Aisance relationelle
E-sourcing
Relation fournisseurs
Sourcing
Appels d'offres
Sourcing international
Traduction
Logistique
Reporting
Rigueur
Transport international
Adaptabilité
Déclarant en douane
Sens de l'initiative
Réactivité
Autonomie
Persévérance
Force de proposition

Entreprises

  • CMT+ - Acheteur Industriel

    Colomiers 2011 - maintenant Point focal pour les Achats généraux, les external service providers, helpdesk , fournisseurs et Orderings
    Gestion des outils de production et consommables
    Gestion des Contrats avec les fournisseurs
    Suivi es solutions litiges
    Analyse de besoins
    Rationalisation des familles d'achats
    Mise en place des méthodes et des outils Communication
    Mise en place des catalogues
    Sourcing et demandes de prix, délai et conditionnement, auprès des fournisseurs
    Harmonisation des outils et consommables achetés sur Buyside et SAP
    Reporting hebdomadaire de l’activité et des résultats

  • Tck Garden - Assistante Commerciale Trilingue Europe

    2010 - 2011 Rédaction des offres commerciales notamment les promotions et les nouveaux produits
    Création des fiches techniques
    Réponse aux appel d'offres
    Analyse des coûts d'achat
    Négociation cadences et délais de livraison
    Service après vente
    Rédaction des cotations de transport international
    Traduction commerciale
    Organisation de salons en France et à l’étranger

  • Diam France / Nixxin Diam - Assistante Import Achats / Export

    2009 - 2010 Analyse des besoin d'achats
    Préparation des commandes
    Analyse et validation des réponses
    Gestion des contrôles de qualité des marchandises
    Cotation de transport international (FOB,CIF et EXW)
    Ouverture des crédits documentaires
    Gestion du planning
    Gestion des documents liées à l'importation
    Gestion des marchandises dans le MRP

  • Securitas - Agent de Sécurité Accueil trilingue

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2007 Accueil et contrôle d'accès au sein de la Final Assembly Line Airbus A380, Jean-Luc Lagardère
    Gestion des demandes de visite
    Administration des déclarations de matériel
    Renseignements au public
    Gérance du centre d'appels téléphoniques
    Rédaction des incidents

  • Appart Valley (aujourd’hui AT HOME) - Réceptionniste trilingue

    2005 - 2005 Accueil et renseignement aux clients
    Réservations
    Planning des femmes de chambre
    Utilisation du standard et courrier
    Relances paiement clients long séjour
    Main courante
    Mise en place du service petit déjeuner
    Relances paiement clients longs séjours

  • Hôtel Novotel Toulouse Centre - Réceptionniste trilingue

    2005 - 2005 Accueil et renseignement aux clients
    Gestion des réservations
    Utilisation du standard et courrier

  • Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle - Hôtesse d'accueil

    2004 - 2004 Accueil et renseignement au public
    Prise des dépôts de titres de propriété industrielle
    Coordination de l'organisation des réunions

  • Schlumberger Oilfield Services - Assistante direction

    Al-Khobar 2001 - 2003 Accueil des familles des expatriés
    Prospection immobilière et des services
    Organisation des activités culturelles
    Gestion du budget

  • Banque ABN-AMRO - Assistante Service Clients Bilingue

    2000 - 2001 Vente des produits bancaires
    Gestion administrative
    Organisation de la correspondance

  • Nichimen Corporation (Sojitz Corporation) Intermédiaires de l - Assistante Import Export Bilingue

    1998 - 1999 Sourcing fournisseurs Amérique Centrale et Caraïbes, pour importation et exportation de produits de toutes natures
    Analyse et validation des réponses
    Traduction commerciale Anglais – Espagnol

  • Hierros Santa Cruz Santiago S.L. - Assistante administrative

    1996 - 1997 Planning des contrôles de qualité
    Gestion Stock
    Planning Livraisons

Formations

  • IAE Toulouse

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 Achteur Industriel

    L'acheteur industriel sélectionne et négocie des matériaux et/ou des produits consommables nécessaires à la production de l'entreprise, en fonction d'objectifs de volumes, de coûts et de qualité
    Analyse du marché et des besoins de l'entreprise
    Sélection des fournisseurs et des produits
    Négociation commerciale
    Suivi des fournisseurs et des contrats
    Reporting et suivi budgétaire
    Pour moi être la fon

  • AFPA

    Toulouse 2008 - 2009 Assistante Import / Export bilingue

    La relation commerciale avec l'étranger
    L' organisation et gestion de l'ensemble des opérations des ventes et des achats
    Les appels d'offres, la participation à l'animation du réseau commercial international et à la prospection de nouveaux partenaires
    Le relationnel, les nombreux interlocuteurs de nature et de cultures variées
    La maîtrise de l'anglais commercial et des autres langues
    L'autonomie

