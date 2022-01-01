Moqtad HAMID

-
Oratech Consulting Maroc
- Directeur Commercial
2007 - maintenant
Missions :
• Définition de la stratégie commerciale,
• Pilotage et mise en œuvre de la politique commerciale,
• Suivi et analyse des performances commerciales,
• Développement commercial et gestion du portefeuille clients,
• Identification des opportunités de forte croissance et haute valeur pour l’entreprise et pour le client,
• Participation dans le choix des offres adéquates,
• Suivi des projets et gestion des équipes techniques et support à la vente (Internes, partenaires),
• Suivi des dossiers clients en engagement et/ou en Delivery jusqu'à leur conclusion,
• Développement de partenariats technologiques et stratégiques (Editeurs et Constructeurs IT),
• Coordination des opérations avec les services transverses (Marketing, Avant- Vente, Technique Administratif, logistique..).
-
Oratech Consulting Maroc
- Sales Director
2007 - maintenant
Role and responsabilities:
• Definition and roll out of marketing strategy,
• Business and sales team performance management,
• Meet annual account revenue goals according to sales plan,
• Definition and implementation of the company reporting process by line of business,
• Business development and strategic clients relationship management,
• Conception and presentation of Solution proposals,
• End to end Projects management, coordination of pre sales, technical and support teams,
• Engagement and delivery management,
• Development of strategic partnerships (Editors and IT providers),
• Ensure the growth of client portfolio by exploring new business opportunities within targeted organisations from Finance, Government, Industry and Telco's.
• Management and Coordination of cross-functional services and Office departments Sales, pre sales, project management, purchase, training Center.
-
Omnidata
- Senior Account Manager
Casablanca
2007 - 2008
Role and responsabilities:
• Development and management of a client portfolio (Government, Teleco, Banking & Insurance and manufactury),
• Prospecting and developing new business opportunities,
• Developement and implementation of the strategic planning for each account, in line with the sales strategy,
• Elaboration of the answers to RFP in partnership with the technical teams,
• Requirements analysis and solutions proposal from technical, financial and HR perspectives ,
• Delivery and quality assurance.
-
Omnidata
- Senior Account Manager
Casablanca
2007 - 2008
Missions :
• Développement et gestion d’un portefeuille clients (Administrations, Offices, Telecom, Banques & Assurance et Industries),
• Prospection et développement de nouvelles opportunités d'affaires,
• Elaboration des réponses aux appels d’offre en partenariat avec les équipes techniques,
• Analyse des besoins et proposition des solutions sur les plans technique, humain et financier,
• Vérification de la bonne exécution de la prestation ou du projet,
• Mobiliser les ressources pour aider les clients à atteindre leurs objectifs et réussir leurs projets.
-
GSI Maroc
- Responsable Commercial
EPINAL
2006 - 2007
-
GSI Maroc
- Senior Account Manager
EPINAL
2006 - 2007
Role and responsabilities:
• Managing a high experienced consultants team
• Translate business goals into actionable plans
• Preparation of proposals and quotations
• Develop, propose and implement strategic planning for each account, in line with the sales strategy
• Create and implement a follow-up process in order to monitor the customer's actions in terms of implementation, pre sales actions,....
• Develop successfull partnerships (HP, Symantec, Dell, BMCsoftware, IBM, Citrix, Microsoft, Cisco, Websense, CA, Windev, Sun Microsystem, Symantec, Astaro, VMware, Lotus Note, Virtualisation, Stockage, ....)
-
Cap Info
- Account Manager
2004 - 2006
-
-
Fujitsu Technology Solutions
- Territory Account Manager Large Enterprise
Asnières-sur-Seine
2001 - 2003
-
Fujitsu Technology Solutions
- Territory Account Manager- Large Enterprise
Asnières-sur-Seine
2001 - 2003
Role and responsabilities:
•Business development and strategic clients relationship management,
•Preparation of proposals and quotations.
-
IB Maroc
- Key Account Manager
1996 - 2001
-
IB Maroc
- Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes
1996 - 2001