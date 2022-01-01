Menu

Moqtad HAMID

En résumé

- Over 16 years Sale experience on software, hardware and business solutions.
- Specialist in Sales management with intensive experience in Public Sector, Telco, Finance and Industry.
- Management of IT complex projects.
- Deep Knowledge regarding IT industry, information systems, technical architecture .
- Technical Skills management, business and portfolio development.
- High Presentation and negotiation skills.




Mes compétences :
Building Relationships
Account management
Leadership
Business development
Sales Presentations
Negotiation
Sales Management
Solutions Selling Expertise
Strategic Marketing
Sales Services
Business planning
IT Solutions

Entreprises

  • Oratech Consulting Maroc - Directeur Commercial

    2007 - maintenant Missions :
    • Définition de la stratégie commerciale,
    • Pilotage et mise en œuvre de la politique commerciale,
    • Suivi et analyse des performances commerciales,
    • Développement commercial et gestion du portefeuille clients,
    • Identification des opportunités de forte croissance et haute valeur pour l’entreprise et pour le client,
    • Participation dans le choix des offres adéquates,
    • Suivi des projets et gestion des équipes techniques et support à la vente (Internes, partenaires),
    • Suivi des dossiers clients en engagement et/ou en Delivery jusqu'à leur conclusion,
    • Développement de partenariats technologiques et stratégiques (Editeurs et Constructeurs IT),
    • Coordination des opérations avec les services transverses (Marketing, Avant- Vente, Technique Administratif, logistique..).

  • Omnidata - Senior Account Manager

    Casablanca 2007 - 2008 Role and responsabilities:
    • Development and management of a client portfolio (Government, Teleco, Banking & Insurance and manufactury),
    • Prospecting and developing new business opportunities,
    • Developement and implementation of the strategic planning for each account, in line with the sales strategy,
    • Elaboration of the answers to RFP in partnership with the technical teams,
    • Requirements analysis and solutions proposal from technical, financial and HR perspectives ,
    • Delivery and quality assurance.

  • GSI Maroc - Responsable Commercial

    EPINAL 2006 - 2007

  • Cap Info - Account Manager

    2004 - 2006

  • Fujitsu Technology Solutions - Territory Account Manager Large Enterprise

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2001 - 2003

  • IB Maroc - Key Account Manager

    1996 - 2001

Formations

  • High School Of Business (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1991 - 1995 High Commercial and computing Studies

Réseau