Moqtad HAMID

- Over 16 years Sale experience on software, hardware and business solutions.

- Specialist in Sales management with intensive experience in Public Sector, Telco, Finance and Industry.

- Management of IT complex projects.

- Deep Knowledge regarding IT industry, information systems, technical architecture .

- Technical Skills management, business and portfolio development.

- High Presentation and negotiation skills.









Mes compétences :

Building Relationships

Account management

Leadership

Business development

Sales Presentations

Negotiation

Sales Management

Solutions Selling Expertise

Strategic Marketing

Sales Services

Business planning

IT Solutions