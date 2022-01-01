Morad ELMRABET

Retail
En résumé
Mes compétences :
MapInfo
Covadis
Autocad
ArcGIS
Entreprises
Sté Gaizi Anas
- Responsable topographique
2015 - maintenant
Implantation et Contrôle des travaux de VRD
ENTRASOL
- Responsable Topographique
2015 - 2015
IMPLANTATION DES BARRAGES ET PISTES
TERRASSEMENT DES BARRAGES ET PISTES
CALCUL DE CUBATURE (par MNT et PROFILS)
RÉALISATION DES PLANS...
la société MELLAL INGENIERIE
- Topographe
2014 - 2014
* Travaux cadastraux
* Plan coté
* Implantation... ;
la société MELLAL INGENIERIE
- Stage
2014 - 2014
* Travaux cadastraux : Levé de BI
* Plan coté ;
Formations
Educatel
Rouen
2014 - maintenant
Technicien géomêtre
Institut Des Techniciens Spécialisés En Génie Rural Et Topographie De Meknès (Meknes)
Meknes
2012 - 2014
diplôme de technicien spécialisé en topographie
Lycée Ibn Sina (Sebaa Aioune)
Sebaa Aioune
2010 - 2011
Baccalauréat PC
Bac avec mention BIEN.