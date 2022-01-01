Menu

Morad ELMRABET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MapInfo
Covadis
Autocad
ArcGIS

Entreprises

  • Sté Gaizi Anas - Responsable topographique

    2015 - maintenant Implantation et Contrôle des travaux de VRD

  • ENTRASOL - Responsable Topographique

    2015 - 2015 IMPLANTATION DES BARRAGES ET PISTES
    TERRASSEMENT DES BARRAGES ET PISTES
    CALCUL DE CUBATURE (par MNT et PROFILS)
    RÉALISATION DES PLANS...

  • la société MELLAL INGENIERIE - Topographe

    2014 - 2014 * Travaux cadastraux
    * Plan coté
    * Implantation... ;

  • la société MELLAL INGENIERIE - Stage

    2014 - 2014 * Travaux cadastraux : Levé de BI
    * Plan coté ;

Formations

  • Educatel

    Rouen 2014 - maintenant Technicien géomêtre

  • Institut Des Techniciens Spécialisés En Génie Rural Et Topographie De Meknès (Meknes)

    Meknes 2012 - 2014 diplôme de technicien spécialisé en topographie

  • Lycée Ibn Sina (Sebaa Aioune)

    Sebaa Aioune 2010 - 2011 Baccalauréat PC

    Bac avec mention BIEN.