Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morad ELOUARDI
Ajouter
Morad ELOUARDI
TANGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Mathématiques
Entreprises
Delphi tanger
- Controle de qualite
2010 - 2012
Formations
Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah
Fès
2016 - 2017
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel