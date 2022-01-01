Menu

Moranig LEMESLE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Disposant d'une grande expérience en ingénierie des architectures Microsoft, j'apporte mon expertise auprès de nos clients dans la conception de leur architecture. De plus, j'apporte mon soutien auprès des ingénieurs commerciaux dans le cadre de propositions techniques et de négociations commerciales.

Mes compétences :
Active directory
Exchange 2010
System center
Infrastructure RDS
SCVMM
Exchange 2013
Office 365
SCOM
SCCM
SCO
Microsoft Lync Server 2010
Virtualisation (Hyper-V)
Microsoft Lync Server 2013
MDT
Windows 8
KMS
WDS
Windows NT4 à 2012 R2
Administration Windows 2003
Windows 7
Administration Windows 2012
Windows XP
Administration Windows 2008

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Consultant infrastructures Microsoft

    2014 - maintenant

  • D.FI - Consultant Avent-Vente Microsoft

    Meudon 2011 - 2014 Accompagnement des Ingénieurs d’Affaires,
    Rédaction des dossiers avant-vente, réponse aux appels d'offre, présentation de nos offres aux clients...
    Conception d’architectures techniques autour des produits Microsoft (Active Directory, Exchange, Virtualisation, Lync, WSUS, TSE/RDS…) : consolidation, migration, évolution...
    Démonstration d'architecture technique (POC) auprès de clients.
    Développement du Partenariat Microsoft,
    Développement de l’offre Microsoft (Windows 2012, virtualisation, cloud privé, Exchange 2010/2013, Lync 2010/2013, RDS (Remote Desktop Service),…)
    Industrialisation du poste Avant-Vente (conception de documents génériques...)

  • Bull - Ingénieur Système - Consultant

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2007 - 2011 Conception d’architectures (AD, WSUS…),
    Audit, consolidation, migration, sécurisation d’environnements Active Directory, Exchange…
    Transfert de connaissances,
    Conception et mise à jour d’images de postes de travail (Altiris),
    Packaging et déploiement d’applications (Altiris),

  • Déesse Consulting - Administrateur systèmes

    2003 - 2007 Restructuration de l’environnement (architecture, mise en place d’un SAN, Sécurisation…)
    Administration de l’environnement informatique, assistance et formation auprès des utilisateurs
    Gestion du parc
    Pilotage d’un technicien et d’un ingénieur système pour les migrations successives

Formations

  • ISCIO

    Orsay 2007 - 2007 MCSE 2003 Microsoft
    Formation CCNA
    Linux

  • CIEFA TSMIR

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Technicien supérieur en maintenance informatique et réseaux

Réseau