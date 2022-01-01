Moranig LEMESLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Disposant d'une grande expérience en ingénierie des architectures Microsoft, j'apporte mon expertise auprès de nos clients dans la conception de leur architecture. De plus, j'apporte mon soutien auprès des ingénieurs commerciaux dans le cadre de propositions techniques et de négociations commerciales.
Mes compétences :
Active directory
Exchange 2010
System center
Infrastructure RDS
SCVMM
Exchange 2013
Office 365
SCOM
SCCM
SCO
Microsoft Lync Server 2010
Virtualisation (Hyper-V)
Microsoft Lync Server 2013
MDT
Windows 8
KMS
WDS
Windows NT4 à 2012 R2
Administration Windows 2003
Windows 7
Administration Windows 2012
Windows XP
Administration Windows 2008