Menu

Morgan ARNAUD

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Musique

Entreprises

  • PROLYSP - Technicien d'intervention

    2016 - maintenant

  • MAPE (69) - Technicien de contrôle de l'air

    2015 - 2015 qualifications salle blanche

  • ITGA - Technicien de contrôle de l'air pour la recherche amiante

    SAINT GREGOIRE 2013 - 2015

  • Carso - Technicien de laboratoire

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 traitements des eaux

Formations

  • UCBL1 (Lyon)

    Lyon 2004 - 2006

Réseau