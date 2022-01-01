Menu

Morgan BAJON

Lezennes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Leroy Merlin - Adjoint responsable rayon

    Lezennes 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Licence DISTRISUP (Angers)

    Angers 2014 - 2015