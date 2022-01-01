Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morgan BERTHOMET
Ajouter
Morgan BERTHOMET
BIGANOS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Biganos
En résumé
Mes compétences :
AIX
Entreprises
C.E.R.T.I.A
maintenant
C.E.R.T.I.A
- Analyte referent
2011 - maintenant
Bmso
- Administrateur systeme
2000 - 2011
Administration d'un parc d'une vingtaine de serveur Unix/Aix.
Charger de l'exploitation informatique de la logistique transport
Formations
AFPA TSIG
Pessac
1998 - 1999
Réseau
Arnaud BONNET
Christophe DASSE
Emmanuelle BERTHOMET
Frederic LEGAST
Frédéric DUBOSC
Laurent PORTIER
Mohsen MASOUD
Pressing Sequoia LA TESTE-DE-BUCH
Roxane PERRET