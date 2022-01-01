Retail
Morgan HUVÉ
Morgan HUVÉ
FACYL Consulting
Consultant en recrutement EnR
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FACYL Consulting
- Consultant en recrutement EnR
Ressources humaines | Toulouse (31000)
2019 - maintenant
Cathcart Energy
- Consultant en Recrutement
Lyon
2018 - 2019
Continental A.G.
- Promoteur des ventes - Division pneumatiques
Commercial |
2014 - 2017
Adidas Originals
- Vendeur
Strasbourg
2012 - 2014
Formations
ESG (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2014 - 2017
Master Commerce / Marketing
Réseau
Gregoire BOURANTE
Jessie CAUDRON
Roland MOREAU
Véronique GLEIZES
