My name is Jessie, I come from Brittany in France and I am working in Recruitment. I've originally studied business management but have moved naturally to human resources and recruitment, following the opportunities offered to me in Scotland. My everyday satisfaction is helping passionate people to use their skills and work on amazing projects throughout the world.



When I am not working, I am probably hiking in the countryside, discovering the best Edinburgh spots to get tasty food and travel whenever I can! I am a good listener and love hearing about people's passions so don't hesitate to connect and tell me about it!



Contact: jessie.caudron@hudsonrpo.com



Recruitment in different industries: Automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, marketing, recruitment, engineering.



Recruitment in different countries: France, Belgium, Germany, UK



Keywords: Boolean search - screening - interview - x-ray searching - scraping - mining data - talent mapping - competitive intelligence - networking - social media - negotiation - CSE (custom search engines) - automation