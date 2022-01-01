Menu

Jessie CAUDRON

En résumé

My name is Jessie, I come from Brittany in France and I am working in Recruitment. I've originally studied business management but have moved naturally to human resources and recruitment, following the opportunities offered to me in Scotland. My everyday satisfaction is helping passionate people to use their skills and work on amazing projects throughout the world.

When I am not working, I am probably hiking in the countryside, discovering the best Edinburgh spots to get tasty food and travel whenever I can! I am a good listener and love hearing about people's passions so don't hesitate to connect and tell me about it!

Contact: jessie.caudron@hudsonrpo.com

Recruitment in different industries: Automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, marketing, recruitment, engineering.

Recruitment in different countries: France, Belgium, Germany, UK

Keywords: Boolean search - screening - interview - x-ray searching - scraping - mining data - talent mapping - competitive intelligence - networking - social media - negotiation - CSE (custom search engines) - automation

Entreprises

  • Hudson RPO - Recruitment Resourcer

    2018 - maintenant Hudson RPO is a leading global Recruitment Process Outsourcing company with a global network of recruiters and proprietary technology and tools, delivering qualified candidates worldwide.

    As a Resourcer, I am involved in recruitment of skilled technical candidates.

    My role includes :
    • Close cooperation with recruiters on-site and hiring managers
    • Participation in briefing calls, analysis of job specifications
    • Sourcing candidates through Job boards and social networks
    • Screening calls
    • Long listing and Short listing candidates
    • Talent mapping, competitors' analysis

    Contact: jessie.caudron@hudsonrpo.com

  • Cathcart Energy - Consultante en recrutement - Energies renouvelables FRANCE

    Lyon 2017 - 2018 I've joined Cathcart Energy in 2017 with a very specific mission: starting the activity on the French market and positioning the recruitment agency as one of the leaders in the renewable industry.

    Achievements: Within a year and starting from scratch, I've successfully placed several candidates at different levels of responsibility : wind turbine maintenance technicians, project managers, project developers, country development manager...

    My main tasks were:

    Business Development
    • Developing new partnerships / prospecting
    • Negotiating terms and contracts
    • Communication (social networks, adverts)
    • Representing the company at renewable energy events (exhibitions,
    conferences)
    • Client meetings

    Recruitment
    • Qualifying jobs and candidates
    • Organising interviews and following up recruitment processes on both sides
    • Negotiating salaries and packages between clients and candidates
    • Closing candidates
    • Invoicing clients

  • Sykes - Communicator for Sony Playstation

    2016 - 2017 Liaising between Sony’s French clients and the UK headquarters
    - To respond to all client activities within given timescales, efficiently, effectively and accurately.
    - To develop and maintain a full knowledge of client processes and services.
    - To be able to recognize when a problem or query should be transferred to another department or a more senior member of staff.
    - Logging of all activities accurately and in line with procedure within client CRM tool.
    - Responsible for maintaining and updating all administration.
    - Participate in client led conference calls
    - To meet and exceed daily/weekly targets

  • EHPAD La Lorientine - Assistante de direction

    2016 - 2016 Accueil : Physique et téléphonique (familles - résidents - corps médical - autres intervenants extérieurs). Logistique réunions et formations.
    Inscription EHPAD : Accompagnement des familles dans leurs démarches de préinscription en résidence
    Préparation des nouvelles entrées et sorties de résidents.
    Facturation : préparation de la facturation mensuelle des résidents.
    Ressources Humaines : lien entre le siège et les salariés. Gestion de planning (arrêts, remplacements, recrutement...).

  • Mutualité Française 29-56 - Assistante administrative - Service RH

    2015 - 2016 Saisie contrats, arrêts de travail, congés.
    Prépa paie et gestion des fins de contrat (principalement attestations Pôle Emploi des établissements Mutualité Française 29-56)
    Utilisation de Talentia

  • Destiny Scoltand - Resident Assistant - Receptionist

    2015 - 2015

  • Clinique du Ter - Assistante qualité

    2015 - 2015

  • Lorient Bretagne Sud Tourisme - Conseillère en séjour

    2014 - 2014 Billetterie
    - Vente de tickets pour les différents sites présents sur la BSM

    Accueil
    - Promotion de la ville via l’information et le conseil
    - Offre de réponse personnalisée aux demandes (hébergement, restauration, musées, spectacles..)
    - Mise en avant des atouts de l'environnement local

  • EHPAD Les Couleurs du Temps - Employée administrative

    2014 - 2014 Etudes statistiques
    Sphinx
    Mise en place d'un logiciel de reconnaissance faciale pour classer les photos des résidents et du personnel

  • Chronodrive - Livreuse

    CROIX 2014 - 2015 Deux axes :
    - LIVRAISON : Contact premier avec le client, le livreur donne l'image de l'entreprise.
    - PREPARATION : Gestion et préparation des commandes en entrepôt

    Tâches
    - Réceptionner et vérifier la marchandise
    - Préparer les commandes
    - Assurer la sécurité et la fraicheur des produits
    - Finaliser la commande (livraison au client, vérifier les produits frais et savoir répondre à ses besoins si nécessaires)

  • Anglophiles Academic - Assistante de manager

    2013 - 2013 Demandes de devis et comparaison coûts
    Graphisme (brochures, plaques signalétiques en plexiglas)
    Statistiques
    Bases de données
    Accueil
    Réalisation d'un livret d'accueil

  • EHPAD Les couleurs du Temps - Employée administrative

    2013 - 2013 Enquêtes avec le logiciel Sphinx
    Plannings
    Statistiques
    Utilisation du progiciel ASC2I PSI

  • Mutualité Française Finistère Morbihan - Stagiaire assistante de manager

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Accueil physique et téléphonique
    Participation à l'organisation de l'Assemblée Générale annuelle
    Création de présentation PowerPoint
    Archivage et numérisation de documents
    Enquêtes de satisfaction
    Tri de courrier
    Rédaction de réponses à des candidatures

Formations

Réseau