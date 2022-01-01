Retail
Morgan NARET
Ajouter
Morgan NARET
QUINCY-VOISINS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
...
Mes compétences :
Commerce
Communication.
Efficience
Entreprises
REGROUPEA
- Courtier
2017 - maintenant
GENERALI
- Conseiller commercial
2012 - 2017
Commercialisation de placement, assurance, santé, retraite et réduction d’impôt.
WURTH
- Commercial
Erstein
2009 - 2011
Développement et suivi de portefeuille.
Formations
Sophia Consulting
Nancy
2017 - 2017
CCI UTEC
Emerainville
2009 - 2011
BTS négociation relation client.
Réseau
Adele SOUPERBIET
Angelika STANKEWITSCH
Benjamin BORKOWSKI
Karine FROISSART
Laurent GRINDLER
Lionel JEANNOT
Olivier GAUTHIER
Philippe CREVEL
Sebastien FREUDE
