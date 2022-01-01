Menu

Morgane AUGUSSEAU

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Cabinet d'ostéopathe Morgane Augusseau - Ostéopathe D.O.-T.O.

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Toulousain D'Ostéopathie

    Labege 2005 - 2012 D.O.

    Certificat de posturologie
    Certificat de nutrition cellulaire active
    Attestation d'ostéopathie pédiatrique
    Attestation d'ostéopathie du sport

  • Lycée Polyvalent Rive Gauche (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2001 - 2005 Bac S

  • COLLÈGE CLÉMENCE ISAURE (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1997 - 2001 Brevet

