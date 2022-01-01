Retail
Morgane AUGUSSEAU
Morgane AUGUSSEAU
TOULOUSE
En résumé
Entreprises
Cabinet d'ostéopathe Morgane Augusseau
- Ostéopathe D.O.-T.O.
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Toulousain D'Ostéopathie
Labege
2005 - 2012
D.O.
Certificat de posturologie
Certificat de nutrition cellulaire active
Attestation d'ostéopathie pédiatrique
Attestation d'ostéopathie du sport
Lycée Polyvalent Rive Gauche (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2001 - 2005
Bac S
COLLÈGE CLÉMENCE ISAURE (Toulouse)
Toulouse
1997 - 2001
Brevet
Réseau
Alain VORMS
Benjamin SCHMITT
Julien DEL RIO
Malo DOS
Matthieu MATTHIEU JARDIN
Nelly AUGUSSEAU
Olivia BIANCAMARIA
Pascal ADLOFF
Philippe MARTINEAU
Sophie ANGIN