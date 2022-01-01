Menu

Morgane BRUNA

PUTEAUX

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Graphisme

Entreprises

  • Euro RSCG - Assistante chef de publicité

    PUTEAUX 2011

  • Publicis Conseil - Assistant Knowledge manager

    Paris maintenant Publicis Conseil : Assistant knowledge manager coordination international, sanofi-aventis/sanofi-pasteur account

    Community management :
    - Improve communication efficacy with all the Regional account leads.
    - Assist the central team (9 members) to answer to the punctual demands from the 72 Publicis worldwide agencies for any needs or issues.
    - Prepare status reports for the team Weekly editorial of a newsletter send to the Publicis agencies (collecting + selecting relevant data on pharma news, digital, advertising agencies ...)

    Events planning:
    - Europe awards (photographer for the whole event)
    - Seminary (Pediatric global communication with Saatchi Saatchi New-York)
    - Workshop: Verech hungary clients Nospa brands

    Monitoring of global & regional campaigns:
    - Initiate
    - Contact and assist all account leads with particular requests ( 72 agencies)
    - Maintain contact with all key accounts leads in each markets

    Editorial projects:
    - Assistant on the editorial DTC* flu book project *(direct to consumer)

    Global communication:
    -Intanza Patient campaign shooting (new intradermal flu vaccine)

  • BEAUTEAM - Chargée de Relations et Communication Commerciales

    2012 - maintenant Organisation de salons professionnels dans le domaine du maquillage - MakeUp in Paris / MakeUp in NewYork / MakeUp in Seoul

Formations

  • EUROMED MANAGEMENT (Marseille)

    Marseille 2009 - 2011 Marketing Services & communication opérationelle

    à la recherche d'un stage de 6 mois à partir d'avril 2011

    Master Marketing services & Communication Opérationelle

