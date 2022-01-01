Morgane BRUNA

Community management :
- Improve communication efficacy with all the Regional account leads.
- Assist the central team (9 members) to answer to the punctual demands from the 72 Publicis worldwide agencies for any needs or issues.
- Prepare status reports for the team Weekly editorial of a newsletter send to the Publicis agencies (collecting + selecting relevant data on pharma news, digital, advertising agencies ...)
Events planning:
- Europe awards (photographer for the whole event)
- Seminary (Pediatric global communication with Saatchi Saatchi New-York)
- Workshop: Verech hungary clients Nospa brands
Monitoring of global & regional campaigns:
- Initiate
- Contact and assist all account leads with particular requests ( 72 agencies)
- Maintain contact with all key accounts leads in each markets
Editorial projects:
- Assistant on the editorial DTC* flu book project *(direct to consumer)
Global communication:
-Intanza Patient campaign shooting (new intradermal flu vaccine)
BEAUTEAM
- Chargée de Relations et Communication Commerciales
2012 - maintenantOrganisation de salons professionnels dans le domaine du maquillage - MakeUp in Paris / MakeUp in NewYork / MakeUp in Seoul
Formations
EUROMED MANAGEMENT (Marseille)
Marseille2009 - 2011Marketing Services & communication opérationelle
à la recherche d'un stage de 6 mois à partir d'avril 2011
Master Marketing services & Communication Opérationelle