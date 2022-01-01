Retail
Morgane DAGUET
Morgane DAGUET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
Treatwell
- Directeur Commercial
2015 - maintenant
DIGITALID
- Directeur des Ventes
2013 - 2015
LIVING SOCIAL Groupe AMAZON
- Responsable National des Ventes
2011 - 2013
Formations
Leeds University Business School
Leeds
1996 - 1997
Bachelor of Art with Honors in European Marketing
Ecole De Commerce (Normandie)
Normandie
1995 - 1998
Bristol Business School - University Of The West Of England
Bristol
1995 - 1996
Highest National Diplôma in Marketing
Réseau
Celine JACQUES
Charlotte GROSPART
Valentine CHAPUS GILBERT