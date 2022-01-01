Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morgane DE GIROLAMO
Ajouter
Morgane DE GIROLAMO
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BNP Paribas
- Agent de Négociation Commercial
Paris
2013 - maintenant
PICARD
- Assistante II
2011 - 2015
Formations
IUT Montpellier II
Montpellier
2015 - maintenant
Licence Pro Conseiller Commercial sur le marché des particuliers
GROUPE MERKURE (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2013 - 2015
Réseau
Alexandre BUREAU
Alexandre GARRIDO
Mélanie PAUME
Thibault-Pierre GOUIN