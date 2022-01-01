Menu

Morgane DE GIROLAMO

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montpellier

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Agent de Négociation Commercial

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • PICARD - Assistante II

    2011 - 2015

Formations

  • IUT Montpellier II

    Montpellier 2015 - maintenant Licence Pro Conseiller Commercial sur le marché des particuliers

  • GROUPE MERKURE (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2013 - 2015

Réseau