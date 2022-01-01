Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morgane DEJENTE
Ajouter
Morgane DEJENTE
AMAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alliance agricole
- Comptable
2016 - maintenant
Chamtor
- Comptable
2014 - 2016
Comptabilité
Formations
GRETA De Reims
Reims
2014 - 2016
DCG
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt
Reims
2011 - 2014
BTS CGO
Lycée Paul Verlaine
Rethel
2008 - 2011
BAC STG CFE
Réseau
Elodie LEFEVRE
Mathieu CHARMETTAN