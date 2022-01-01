Morgane DELAGES

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
I am currently finishing my MSc Degree in Finance at IESEG School of Management and I am therefore looking for a mission starting from February 2016.
As a Trainee Internal Control Officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Paris, I am looking for a position as a Consultant in Internal Control & Risk Management.
Whilst completing my internship at BNP Paribas, I am researching banking industry in depth, as well as learning the specifications of Internal Controller and Risk Manager professions.
Moreover, my past experiences and my scholar education have taught me Operational strategy, Risk analysis, Compliance as well as a global understanding of companies and their functioning.
My current position enables me to analyse data and to communicate clearly. In my day to day tasks, I independently lead Fundamental Tracking Points (FTP) for which I produce recommendations to the Management Board. I also create & update Potential Incidents, and I take part in the update of Risk Mapping. Furthermore my professional experiences has provided me with the taste for effort, to be result-oriented, committed and a team-player.
My exchange programs, travels and internships abroad have taught me how to work as a team in an international environment, and to develop fluent communication skills in English and Spanish
Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Audit interne
Finance
Microsoft Office
Gestion du risque
Analyse financière
Analyse stratégique
EViews
Audit financier
Forecast
Bloomberg
SPSS
Stratégie