Morgane DELAGES

Paris

En résumé

I am currently finishing my MSc Degree in Finance at IESEG School of Management and I am therefore looking for a mission starting from February 2016.

As a Trainee Internal Control Officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Paris, I am looking for a position as a Consultant in Internal Control & Risk Management.

Whilst completing my internship at BNP Paribas, I am researching banking industry in depth, as well as learning the specifications of Internal Controller and Risk Manager professions.

Moreover, my past experiences and my scholar education have taught me Operational strategy, Risk analysis, Compliance as well as a global understanding of companies and their functioning.

My current position enables me to analyse data and to communicate clearly. In my day to day tasks, I independently lead Fundamental Tracking Points (FTP) for which I produce recommendations to the Management Board. I also create & update Potential Incidents, and I take part in the update of Risk Mapping. Furthermore my professional experiences has provided me with the taste for effort, to be result-oriented, committed and a team-player.

My exchange programs, travels and internships abroad have taught me how to work as a team in an international environment, and to develop fluent communication skills in English and Spanish

Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Audit interne
Finance
Microsoft Office
Gestion du risque
Analyse financière
Analyse stratégique
EViews
Audit financier
Forecast
Bloomberg
SPSS
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Internal Control Officer

    Paris 2015 - 2016 • Accomplishing Fundamental Tracking Points (FTP), establishing & presenting reviews and issuing corrective recommendations
    • Participating in the update of Risk Mapping
    • Creating new identified Potential Incidents and updating existing ones
    • Tracking the update of Procedures, Recommendations, Incidents & Complaints
    • Making quarterly Reports for Operational Permanent Control

  • Hôtels Hyatt France - Finance Intern

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Making Commissions payment to travel agents (15.000€/Week)
    Auditing Banquet, Catering, Rooms & Spa departments
    Reconciliations of Bank Statements for receivables
    Preparing payable accounts

  • Société Générale - Officier in Management Control

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 Creating & Actualizing reports complying with Group and States Regulation
    Extracting data from databases
    Preparing budget for 2014
    Analysing & Commenting results from various reports

Formations

  • Universidad San Ignacio De Loyola (Lima)

    Lima 2014 - 2014 Exchange program

  • Faculty Of Economics & Business Zagreb (EFZG) (Zagreb)

    Zagreb 2012 - 2013 Erasmus Program

  • IESEG, School Of Management

    Lille 2010 - 2016 IÉSEG School of Management is one of the top business schools in France. As a French Grande Ecole IÉSEG is part of the most prestigious higher education institutions in the country (In 2014 it was ranked 21st best master in management by the FINANCIAL TIMES).

