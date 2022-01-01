Morgane DELAGES

I am currently finishing my MSc Degree in Finance at IESEG School of Management and I am therefore looking for a mission starting from February 2016.



As a Trainee Internal Control Officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Paris, I am looking for a position as a Consultant in Internal Control & Risk Management.



Whilst completing my internship at BNP Paribas, I am researching banking industry in depth, as well as learning the specifications of Internal Controller and Risk Manager professions.



Moreover, my past experiences and my scholar education have taught me Operational strategy, Risk analysis, Compliance as well as a global understanding of companies and their functioning.



My current position enables me to analyse data and to communicate clearly. In my day to day tasks, I independently lead Fundamental Tracking Points (FTP) for which I produce recommendations to the Management Board. I also create & update Potential Incidents, and I take part in the update of Risk Mapping. Furthermore my professional experiences has provided me with the taste for effort, to be result-oriented, committed and a team-player.



My exchange programs, travels and internships abroad have taught me how to work as a team in an international environment, and to develop fluent communication skills in English and Spanish



Mes compétences :

Travail en équipe

Audit interne

Finance

Microsoft Office

Gestion du risque

Analyse financière

Analyse stratégique

EViews

Audit financier

Forecast

Bloomberg

SPSS

Stratégie