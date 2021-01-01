Menu

Morgane HOUDMON

Saint-Berthevin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Tableurs
Internet
Microsoft PowerPoint
Traitement de texte

Entreprises

  • Noz - EMPLOYEE POLYVALENTE

    Saint-Berthevin 2016 - maintenant

  • Crédit Mutuel - GUICHETIERE

    Strasbourg 2015 - 2015

  • SAS INPA - Manutentionnaire

    2013 - 2013 Assemblage des pièces, traitement des pièces à la sortie de la machine

Formations

Réseau