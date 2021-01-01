Retail
Morgane HOUDMON
Morgane HOUDMON
Saint-Berthevin
Mes compétences :
Tableurs
Internet
Microsoft PowerPoint
Traitement de texte
Entreprises
Noz
- EMPLOYEE POLYVALENTE
Saint-Berthevin
2016 - maintenant
Crédit Mutuel
- GUICHETIERE
Strasbourg
2015 - 2015
SAS INPA
- Manutentionnaire
2013 - 2013
Assemblage des pièces, traitement des pièces à la sortie de la machine
Formations
Faculté De Droit, Economie Et Gestion
Angers
2015 - 2016
LICENCE
IUT Angers
Angers
2013 - 2015
DUT
Réseau
Charles STEVENS