Mouhssin BOUTALAA

Multilingual MBA and Engineer with focus in International Business and Finance. More than 7 years experience in Energy Management and Automotive industries in North America and North Africa. Proven ability to improve efficiency and limit costs through process management and analytical thinking. Effective Negotiator, Communicator, and Problem-solver. Demonstrated ability to lead teams in cross-functional, multi-national environments to overcome manufacturing challenges. Adept at turning concepts into workable solutions. Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.