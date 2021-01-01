Menu

Mouhssin BOUTALAA

  • Application Engineer
  • Schneider Electric
  • Application Engineer

Columbia, SC

En résumé

Multilingual MBA and Engineer with focus in International Business and Finance. More than 7 years experience in Energy Management and Automotive industries in North America and North Africa. Proven ability to improve efficiency and limit costs through process management and analytical thinking. Effective Negotiator, Communicator, and Problem-solver. Demonstrated ability to lead teams in cross-functional, multi-national environments to overcome manufacturing challenges. Adept at turning concepts into workable solutions. Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Application Engineer

    Production | Columbia, SC 2015 - 2016

  • Daimler Trucks of North America - Electrical Wiring Design Engineer

    2014 - 2015 Created Electrical Architecture
    Created Schematic Design
    Selected wire sizes, fuse selection and connector selection.
    Wiring Design
    Integration of engine and other systems on to the chassis wrt Electricals.

  • Defiance Technologies Limited - Electrical Engineer

    2014 - 2015

  • LEONI - Harness Designer

    2012 - 2013 Adapted the harness information to the specifies of the project,
    Designed error-free electrical harnesses models and sent them into the Ideas LEONI database, for converting the harnesses models into the Mentor Bridge format and for adapting the electrical harnesses to the LEONI industrialization rules.
    Adapted or corrected the 2D models to make them match with the circuit diagrams data of the project,
    Attended project meetings and gathered information relative to the modifications of the harnesses geometry,
    Communicated to the LEONI project team the modification and evolutions of the 2D harnesses models and to assure a close liaison with engineering/manufacturing teams based in France, Tunisia, Romania and Morocco.
    Implemented the request of modification necessary to the industrialization of the harnesses 2D models without delay, with proposing solutions to improve technically the design of the electrical harnesses,
    Improved the Process (by the Best Practice data base, reduced the project time and exporting new ideas).

  • STMicroelectronics - Engineering Technician Intern.

    2011 - 2011 Solved technical problems
    Built or set up equipment
    Conducted experiment, collected data and calculated the results
    Created, modified new equipment to improve the process yield
    Quality control ( Checked products, performed electrical tests, collected the data)
    People training

  • GPC Papier and Cartoon - Maintenance Technician Intern.

    2010 - 2010 Repaired electrical machines (PLCs, Electric Motors, fans, transformers, etc.
    Provided PLC programs using (Step7, logo! Soft, Siemens Simatic S7, etc.), and installed PLCs (Siemens, Allen-Bradley, Télémécanique, Moron, and ABB).
    Supervised the process using Wincc® Siemens;
    Connected the computer to the PLC through Ethernet, RS-232, RS-485 or RS-422 cabling to update

  • Notional Office of Electricity - Electrical Technician Intern.

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Clemson University (Clemson)

    Clemson 2015 - maintenant MSE Electrical Engineering

  • Valencia College (Orlando)

    Orlando 2014 - 2014 Internationally and nationally recognized certifications.

    Workplace Effectiveness
    Workplace Fundamentals
    Certified Production Technician (CPT)
    CNC Production Specialist
    Analytical Troubleshooting
    Green Certification
    OSHA 30

  • University Of Central Florida UCF (Orlando)

    Orlando 2013 - 2015 Electrical Engineering

  • American Language Center (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012 More than 150 hours of English classes

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Process Engineering and Industrial Control

  • Ecole Superieure De Technologie/ Higher School Of Technology Of Meknes (Meknes)

    Meknes 2008 - 2010 AS Electrical Engineering

    Génie Electrique - Electrical Engineering

