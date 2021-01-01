Mouloud HOUADJI

-
Neptune Energy
- Commissioning & start up
2017 - maintenant
January 2017 until present:
HSE Commissioning / Start up/process. SH/NIPTUNE Energy /GDF EP. Pro-ject
TOUATGAS. Joint Venture between GDF/NUPTUNE and SONATRACH. ADRAR Oued Zine, Algeria:
- HSE Monitoring of the site construction.
- ICAPS training (Integrated Commissioning And Progress System)
- Electrical certification B0-HO,H1-B1 trained
- Road transport management and storage of chemical
- Preparation of the weekly Incidents trend analysis and presentation to Management during the weekly HSE Toolbox Talk.
- Attend with commissioning team the preparation of activities and PTW meetings for commissioning tests and follow-up the application of procedures on site
- On-site monitoring of the safe implementation of the safe systems of work (PTW, Confined space, working at Heights, Hot Work etc.…).
- Attend the different test’s operation of commissioning as air-blowing, hydro test, pneumatic, mechanical & electrical lag out tag out procedure.
- Participate on the weekly Safety management walkthrough
- Attend and ensure that the lifting & installation mechanical & electrical equipment’s done following lifting plan
- Reviewing & comment documents
- Attend TRA meeting before starting commissioning activities
- Attend walk down with management before stating commissioning test
- Documentation review (TRA’s JSA’s, MST’s,)
- Attend (OTP’s operation test procedure )
- PSSR ( pre start up safety review)
Societe Algerians d'etudes et infrastructure
- HSE ENG
2016 - maintenant
Jgc corporation
- SUPERVISOR HSSE
2013 - maintenant
JGC Corporation
- HSE supervisor & PTW coordinator
2013 - maintenant
IACP (in Amenas Compression Gas);
JGC Corporation and trainer at IRMA: (TIGUENTOURINE) in amenas compression gas contractor of BP-STATOIL-SH/DP.
I'm working actually with JGC (Japan Gasoline Co) for IA Compression Project (Sonatrach/BP/Statoil - Joint Venture.
- Ensure HSE policy of the company and the project.
-Support HSE Department in ensuring HSE compliance and perform regular HSE audits.
-Provide support to Project and Operation team in all aspects of safety, occupational health, safety and environmental issues.
- Ensure training, tool box meetings, and drills are implemented.
-Ensure all work sites are compliant with Company policies and safety standards.
-Conduct and assist permit to work (PTW) coordination meeting.
- Continuously monitors the work environment, especially for work performed
under specific (PTW) Permit to Work requirements.
- Support or/and leads hazard identification exercises. ;
- Participates in regular HSE meetings with the sub-contractors and related
interested parties with the view to discussing HSE concerns and actions
common to all.
- Assist supervision and management in conducting incident investigations.
- Organizes and issues daily-weekly-monthly HSE audit and reports as required.
- Carry out daily inspections of site and order the necessary measures to ensure the safety of personals and properties.
- Risk Assessment. ;
- Ensure the implementation of means of fire protection, protection for working at height, protection of the environment and the MSDS site housekeeping ...
- Ensure the evacuation plans as the "ERP" - Emergency Response Plan.
- Assist safety patrols on site with management.(Management Safety Patrol)
- AGT - Authorize gas Tester and Confined space control.
- Inspection (Check List) of equipments, machines, vehicles ...
- First aider. ;
- Simulation exercises of emergencies and Fire fighting.
- ensure safe hose and working activates for welding habitat operation
El Merk
- Supervisor
2010 - 2013
El Merk Project for SONATRACH and ANADARKO Association (central processing facility)
El Merk Project - $4.3 B. Hassi BERKINE Algeria;
Construction of CPF and 80 well's gathering to CPF via FGSs and export pipe lines, pre-commissioning & commissioning activities, tie-ins activities and start-up
- Provide HSE leadership to the Construction Management and Project Management Teams to develop and implement a project-wide culture that emphasizes leading measures and drives toward a zero incident culture;
-Ensure full integration of safety culture throughout all levels of the Project and act as a day to day safety advocate;
- Champion and communicate with EPC contractors to implement an integrated HSE Management System in alignment with partner HSE requirements during construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning project phases;
- Interface with site and project team along with contractors and subcontractors, pre-commissioning and commissioning planning, operability readiness reviews, SIMOPS planning and risk assessments to ensure that HSE aspects of the process safety align with the Project HSE philosophy;
- Monitor all Health, Safety & Environment (HS&E)-related activities on the project (construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and start-up);
- Ensure the operations to comply with the latest legislative requirements on safety aspects;
- Carry out risk assessments and advise how risks can be reduced;
- Plan and carry out HSE inspection, to report any unsafe acts and conditions, ensure correct and proper recording of all inspections and finding;
- Conduct HSE audits as per planned schedule; compile reports for HSSE Managers review
- Coordinate with the Contractors HSE personnel;
- Assist with accident incident investigation;
- Ensure Algerian regulations and reporting requirements are met;
- Identify key Lessons Learned from past projects and share them with the Project
-Attend various stages of pre testing commissioning, commissioning, start-up
-Attend the test ARH (Authority hydrocarbon regularization)
- Attend the operations of test for the security systems of wells
Anadarko
- Hse supervisor
TEXAS
2010 - 2013
Anadarko sonatrack association
- Hse supervisor
2010 - maintenant
-
Lafarge
- Hse supervisor
Paris
2010 - 2010
LAFARGE Company situated into SIG’s cemetery unit recruited specially for the stopped Furnace
H.S.E
- Supervisor
2009 - 2010
LAFARGE Company (CIBA) .situated into SIG's cement plant recruited specially for the stopped Furnace.
-training workers every week according the activities program
-follow up the application of HSE plan at sites
-reporting anomalies observed at sites than preparation of spatial training to avoid the reputing the unsafe condition work at the sites
-Follow Team assembly and disassembly of scaffolding (entrepose)
-ensure the safe conduct of work
-followed the logging operation runs smoothly without any error
-followed the work at height with the team of climber(DADA PROTECTION)
-attend heavy lifting operation
-provide the cleaning of the site each end work
End shut down: 00:00 accident
Cegelec
- Hse superviseur
Saint-Denis
2009 - 2009
cegelec take this big responsibility to rehabilitation and modernization the electricity or the refinery, it's good experience for me to work with.
H.S.E
- HSE
2008 - 2009
The central electric HEN (Hadjret Ennouss) is composed of three units, utilities and auxiliaries. Each unit consists of a heat recovery boiler, a gas turbine, a gnerator current, and a steam turbine.
The utilities are composed of three of small boilers and extra demurrage, facities for the production of air and water
The auxiliaries are composed of processors armored trucks and a station that connects to the central network of national distribution
H.S.E Supervisor and Responsible at electro Tharwat Company, G.I.S Erecting B.O.P Execution Job, Bus Ducts Erection.
-HSE at site supervising all activities lifting working at height electrical work
-checking the PTW system and respect all safety conditions at the daily activty.
H.S.E
- Supervisor HSE
2006 - 2006
TGCTP Earthwork and Petroleum Civil Work Company
-Inspection program for the machines
- Plan and carry out HSE inspection, to report any unsafe acts and conditions ensure correct and proper recording of all inspections and finding.
-ensure the application of the safe plan work at sites
SNC Lavalin
- Hse superviseur
Ivry-sur-Seine
2006 - 2009
The central electric HEN (hadjret ennouss) is composed of three units, utilities and auxiliaries. Each unit consists of a heat recovery boiler, a gas turbine, a generator current, and a steam turbine.
The utilities are composed of three of small boilers and extra demurrage, facilities for the production of air and water.
The auxiliaries are composed of processors armored trucks and a station that connects to the central network of national distribution.
H.S.E
- Supervisor
2006 - 2007
Kraytem Company « Mechanical Executions Erection ,Gas and vapor turbine and Pipe rack erection At SNC Lavalin company Hadjret Ennous Field.
-constructions scaffolding and working at height ;
- Ensure full integration of safety culture throughout all levels of the Project and act as a day to day safety advocate;
-follow and review at site the applying of the PTW system
STROY GAZ
- Supervisor
2004 - 2005
.Fiber Optic cable Erection and Cathodic Protection Mark up.
-reporting daily activities of lifting pipes and welding
-remind workers every morning for the hazard and risk on day activities
-attend the daily and weekly meeting safety situation on sites