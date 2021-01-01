Mouloud HOUADJI

El Merk Project – $4.3 B. Hassi Berkine Algeria

Construction of CPF and 80 well’s gathering to CPF via FGSs and export pipe lines, pre-commissionning & commissionning activites, tie-ins activities and start-up



-Provide HSE leadership to the Construction Management and Project Management Teams to develop and implement a project-wide culture that emphasizes leading measures and drives toward a zero incident culture;

- Ensure full integration of safety culture throughout all levels of the Project and act as a day to day safety advocate;



- Champion and communicate with EPC contractors to implement an integrated HSE Management System in alignment with partner HSE requirements during construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning project phases;

- Interface with site and project team along with contractors and subcontractors, pre-commissioning and commissioning planning, operability readiness reviews, SIMOPS planning and risk assessments to ensure that HSE aspects of the process safety align with the Project HSE philosophy;

- Monitor all Health, Safety & Environment (HS&E)-related activities on the project (construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and start-up);

- Ensure the operations to comply with the latest legislative requirements on safety aspects;

- Carry out risk assessments and advise how risks can be reduced;

- Plan and carry out HSE inspection, to report any unsafe acts and conditions, ensure correct and proper recording of all inspections and finding;

- Conduct HSE audits as per planned schedule; compile reports for HSSE Managers review;

- Coordinate with the Contractors HSE personnel;

- Assist with accident incident investigation;

- Ensure Algerian regulations and reporting requirements are met;

- Identify key Lessons Learned from past projects and share them with the Project.



Mes compétences :

Effectiveness

 OSHAS 18001 : Planification pour l’identificatio

Welding

Scaffolding

Audit

technical Training

spatial training

Waste Management

Risk Assessment

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Excel

Joint Venture

Fire Protection

Fibre Optic Cable

Driving license training

Computerized Physical Fit

Assist supervision and management