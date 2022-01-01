Menu

Mounir GUIZANI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JAVA
Javascript
HTML
CSS
J2EE
C++
XML
Oracle
SQL
UML
Hibernate
Enterprise JavaBeans
GNU/Linux
JSF
Spring Framework
WampServer
Microsoft SQL Server
C
CORBA
XampServer
Python
CSS 3
HTML 5

Entreprises

  • Sopra Steria - Development Engineer

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • IBM - End of Master study Internship

    Bois-Colombes 2016 - 2016 - Optimizing Eclipse migration in IBM ODM product.

    - Maintain consistency between the various versions of Eclipse used in development and production within the ODM product.

    - Keywords : ODM, Java, Junit, Ant, Bamboo (Intgération Continue), Maven, Eclipse, WinSCP, Putty, Méthode Agile, UML.

  • Orange - End of Engineering study Internship

    Paris 2015 - 2015 - Designing and developing a customer care solution and for monitoring of IN/MBC service platforms.

    - Kyewords : Bootstrap, HTML5 ,JS ,JQuery, Ajax, Spring MVC, Hibernate, JPA, Junit, Spring Security, MySQL, Oracle, Tomcat, XML, Script Shell Linux, Solaris OS, Linux OS, Communication protocols (CCAPI,UCIP,VCIP) .

  • Telnet Holding - Internship

    paris 2014 - 2014 - OpenERP customization according to the company's processes by using Python and XML technologies.

    - Acquiring financial knowledge.

  • adhoc International - Internship

    Basel 2014 - 2014 - Implementing a web interface for stock managing.

    - Keywords: JEE (JPA, Hibernate, Junit, Servlets, JSP), Oracle, UML

  • adhoc International - Internship

    Basel 2013 - 2013 - Developing a website using HTML5, CSS3, JS.

Formations

  • Polytech'Nice-Sophia

    Nice 2015 - 2016 Master

  • National Engineering School Of Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - 2015 Computer Engineering

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Access to Engineering Schools

  • El Canal High School (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2006 - 2010 Baccalaureate

    Honors

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :