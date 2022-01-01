Mounir GUIZANI

Mes compétences :
JAVA
Javascript
HTML
CSS
J2EE
C++
XML
Oracle
SQL
UML
Hibernate
Enterprise JavaBeans
GNU/Linux
JSF
Spring Framework
WampServer
Microsoft SQL Server
C
CORBA
XampServer
Python
CSS 3
HTML 5
Entreprises
Sopra Steria
- Development Engineer
Paris2016 - maintenant
IBM
- End of Master study Internship
Bois-Colombes 2016 - 2016- Optimizing Eclipse migration in IBM ODM product.
- Maintain consistency between the various versions of Eclipse used in development and production within the ODM product.