Muller ALEXANDRE
Muller ALEXANDRE
Courtaboeuf
En résumé
Mes compétences :
UNIX
Linux
Data Protector
Vmware
Ansible
Centreon
Entreprises
HP Enterprise Services
- Administration systeme
Courtaboeuf
2008 - maintenant
Data Protector
Linux | Unix
ADECCO - AITS
- Analyste d’exploitation
2001 - 2007
C.P.C.A.M de LYON
- TECHNICIEN
1996 - 2001
EUROPCAR
- Attaché de clientèle à la société
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
1993 - 1995
Formations
CIEFA (Lyon)
Lyon
1993 - 1995
CRESPA
Lyon
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Apside INFOGÉRANCE
Delphine CORREARD
