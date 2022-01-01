Menu

Muller ALEXANDRE

Courtaboeuf

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UNIX
Linux
Data Protector
Vmware
Ansible
Centreon

Entreprises

  • HP Enterprise Services - Administration systeme

    Courtaboeuf 2008 - maintenant Data Protector
    Linux | Unix

  • ADECCO - AITS - Analyste d’exploitation

    2001 - 2007

  • C.P.C.A.M de LYON - TECHNICIEN

    1996 - 2001

  • EUROPCAR - Attaché de clientèle à la société

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 1993 - 1995

Formations

  • CIEFA (Lyon)

    Lyon 1993 - 1995

  • CRESPA

    Lyon 1989 - 1991

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :