Muriel TOUATY

Muriel is the General Director of the French Technion Association, representing Technion University, “Israel’s Institute of Technology”, in Haifa. The mission of her office is to facilitate and establish industrial, academic and scientific relationships with the French business and research communities, garner bilateral support and cooperation to support Technion research and fundraise for Technion students and innovation. In 2009, she was inducted as a Knight in the “L’Ordre National du Mérite” by Mrs. Valérie Pecresse, France’s Minister of Research.

Muriel is a graduate of Tel Aviv University with a Master’s Degree in Political Science and International Law.