Muriel ZINGRAFF

Entreprises
Oaktree Capital Management
- Senior Advisor on Luxury Industry, Retail and Fashion
2009 - maintenant• Member of the operational management team put in place to restructure the accessory division of Italian retailer Conbipel (Euros 300 M) and introduce new concession business models
• Increased jewellery turnover from 0.3% of total revenue to 1% by contracting a concession partner for the product category
• Member of the Oaktree commercial due diligence team that evaluates potential acquisitions of distressed companies in fashion and retail
• Introduced a new due diligence tool to assess brand potential of luxury goods
3i Group
- SENIOR ADVISOR on Luxury Goods, Fashion and Retail
Paris2008 - 2008• Origination of deals within the industry and active involvement with the Growth Capital and Buyout teams on all industry deals
• Played a key role in the £ 118 M investment by 3i in Antichi Pellettieri Bags which included the buy-out of the brand Mandarina Duck
• Headed for Hobbs the cosmetic licensing project and introduced Agent Provocateur to Japanese market through direct contact with major distributor (the Bluebell Group )
Jimmy Choo
- New Product Development and Licensing Director
2006 - 2008• Increased EBITDA contribution by 2% by expanding the brand into new product categories and internet.
• Signed 10 year Eyewear license with Safilo and 15 year Cosmetic license creating £ 10 M EBITDA over the next 5 years
• Defined NPD strategy : selection of licensing and in house developments of cosmetics, sunglasses, fine jewellery, jeans, lingerie and swimwear. Sourcing and negotiating with licensees and manufacturers.
• Implementation of the new categories in the 70 Jimmy Choo branded stores.
La Quinta
- Senior Consultant
2003 - 2005Set up the UK subsidiary of La Quinta, an Italian company specialising in licensing, design and outsourcing for the luxury goods industry with subsidiaries in Europe, US and China.
• Developed license deals for English brands such as Burberry, Richard James
• Negotiated cosmetic licenses for famous children’s photographer Anne Geddes
• Selected young British designers for Chinese ready to wear manufacturers
Paco Rabanne
- CEO
2001 - 2003• Turnover 5 M Euros, improved EBITDA from 8% to 11%, managing a team of 45.
• Successfully introduced the brand to the U.S. market and increased total sales by 45% ( 1,5 M Euros)
Secured recruitment of top management team including FD, Sales director and production director with a beneficial impact on the performance
Harrods
- Main Board Director for Womenswear, Accessories and Cosmetics
Londres1996 - 20011999 – 2001 MAIN BOARD DIRECTOR Women’s Fashion and Shoes, Accessories, Cosmetics (own bought and concessions)
• Responsible for generating £250 Million turnover and EBITDA £25 Million. Staff of 1000 including four deputy directors and twelve buyers
• Responsible for all three departments’ internet sales
• Repositioned Harrods as a leading fashion store through an innovative marketing plan
• Restructured the buying team by recruiting key talents outside the organisation
• Created new personal shopping department to improve customer service
• Initiated £300K private label program in all three departments
• Negotiated exclusive deals with top international brands such as YSL, Dolce Gabbana and Marni
1998 – 1999 DIRECTOR Cosmetics, Accessories, Fine Jewellery
• Full P&L responsibility, total trade of £100 Million, increased EBITDA from 10% to 11%. Re-defined the Accessory own bought and concession balance in favour of concessions and improved financial terms with cosmetic vendors through increased sales leverage
• Managed 500 staff including two deputies, six buyers and three floor managers
• Managed fifty-luxury goods concessions, such as Gucci, Hermès and C. Dior
• Initiated a long-term strategy through marketing/advertising plans. Selected new suppliers and negotiated all commercial terms
• Created new concept for the beauty halls and the luxury accessories rooms. Sourced and briefed specialised designers/architects. Set up plan and funding for the refits
1996 – 1998 GENERAL MANAGER Cosmetics, Hair and Beauty salon
• Full P&L responsibility, total trade £40 Million. Improved profit by 5%. Managed a team of 200 staff including two buyers and two floor managers
• Generated suppliers’ contribution in excess of £1 million per year. Initiated the creation of all new Harrods own label beauty lines. Increased turnover by 50% over two years
L' Oreal
- International Marketing manager at Lancôme, Armani and Ralph Lauren
PARIS1988 - 1996• Developed new international fragrance concepts through the analysis of international cosmetic markets. Built up advertising, promotional campaigns and PR events worldwide
• Responsible of the advertising and promotional campaigns, which helped to rank Trésor in the world’s top five best selling perfumes. Developed the design and technical specifications of the six bath line products