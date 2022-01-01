Menu

Musique BATTUT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comin Khmere - Cambodia - Brand support officer - Food an Lift (KONE) Divisions

    2014 - 2014 Trading office, KONE elevators and escalators division.
    Preparation of CAMFOOD annual event, Food division (RATIONAL,TAYLOR, HOBART).
    Improvement of the power division communication tools.

  • Comin Asia - Vietnam - Communication and sales marketing trainee - Power Division

    2014 - 2014 Improvement of the pipeline functionalities of the Power division sales in order to create an ERP, development of tools for projects analysis.

  • ITV - Production Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Improve the suppliers relationships for the purchasing and the leasing of the equipment for programs shooting
    Order form redaction
    Shootings' logistic support (travel, housing, catering)
    Manage a cameraman and a sound engineer during the shooting

    Programs: Can I Kick It music teaser, Palace of Soul (Arte France), Quatre mariages pour une lune de miel (TF1)

Formations

Réseau