Musique BATTUT

Comin Khmere - Cambodia
- Brand support officer - Food an Lift (KONE) Divisions
2014 - 2014
Trading office, KONE elevators and escalators division.
Preparation of CAMFOOD annual event, Food division (RATIONAL,TAYLOR, HOBART).
Improvement of the power division communication tools.
Comin Asia - Vietnam
- Communication and sales marketing trainee - Power Division
2014 - 2014
Improvement of the pipeline functionalities of the Power division sales in order to create an ERP, development of tools for projects analysis.
ITV
- Production Assistant
2013 - 2013
Improve the suppliers relationships for the purchasing and the leasing of the equipment for programs shooting
Order form redaction
Shootings' logistic support (travel, housing, catering)
Manage a cameraman and a sound engineer during the shooting
Programs: Can I Kick It music teaser, Palace of Soul (Arte France), Quatre mariages pour une lune de miel (TF1)