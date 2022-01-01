Menu

Mustafa KHATTARA

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Good morning

First, I'll try to summarize the career of Saipem in Algeria

Since its earliest days, Saipem has been present in Algeria and has always maintained active operations, both in drilling and in construction.
In particular, drilling operations have developed a sizeable operational base at Hassi Messaoud,oasis of industry in the middle of the desert.In parallel, Snamprogetti, recently incorporated into the Saipem Group, has been working together with Sonatrach for almost 50 years now and was involved in various
oil & gas up- and downstream projects in Algeria, from transportation systems to refineries.

Thanks to its successful track Saipem today has a strong presence in Algeria in terms of human resources, materials and infrastructure, and becomes the most credible partner and the most flexible to Algeria.

The projects that I had the chance to contribute and assist to their success

From 2010 projet LPG-LDHP Hassi Messaoud.
LPG
Triple train LPG treatment plant, associated condensate
production facilities and infrastructures in the Hassi Messaoud oil complex, with a total capacity of 8 million cubic metres a day
The LDHP project encompasses the engineering, procurement and construction of an oil-gas separation plant and a gathering system made up of manifolds and pipelines for a total length of approximately 140 kilometres.
Budget : 1,8 Milliards d'€uro.


from 2008 to 2010
Projet UTBS:
Description du projet: installations d’une unité de traitement et de stabilisation de brut à Hassi Messaoud. Installations à livrer, prêtes pour une exploitation industrielle dans les conditions définies par le contrat, et composées de 3 trains de traitement identiques de capacité unitaire de 100 000 bbl/j.
Budget : 1,2 Milliards d'€uro.
pour le compte du client SONATRACH -Algerie

Mes compétences :
Immigration
Logistic
pétrole
Procurement
Tourism

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Warehouse supervisor

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2013 - maintenant Projet IBC North Rumaila Basrah Iraq

  • SAIPEM - Deputy Site Material Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2013 1-Prepare the weekly report:

    6 week lookahead material
    Material reception Status
    Inventory Warehouse
    Piping Feasibility.
    Prepare the report weekly MOM material part

    2-Follow OSD material Over-Short-Damage Transmit the report to buyers.
    Ensure that recieved Material are overed by vendor certificat.
    Follow the tracebility on issuing by Heat numbers or Drum n or Tag.

    3-Ensure the proper storage according to the MSDS vendor especialy for dangerous product.
    Ensure that all handling operations, Storage comply with the standard HSE


    Promote the culture THE SAFER THE BETTER

  • SAIPEM-LPG-LDHP - Site material manager

    2008 - maintenant 1-Prepare the weekly report. (Piping feasibility, 6 weeks look ahead, Material reception status, inventory)
    3-Prepare the material invoice to the client-Ensure that all materials have been invoiced.
    4-Manage the issuing of materials related to the commissioning part.
    5-Physically inventory
    5-Transfer to the client all remaining material, with certificate.
    7-re-expedite all materials received for temporary ATA book.
    8-re-integrate all SAIPEM material (tools, Container, maintenance).
    9-transfer to the doc control all archive material documentation.
    10-To keep a good impression with the client represent.
    11- Promote the best practices in terms of Safety and Quality

  • SARPI SONATRACH/ABB - Charge de la gestion des stocks

    2002 - 2008 Deputy Materiel coordinator. Marian operator, Projet SP1-NK1 receive material on site according to the Packing List. check and inspect a quantity and conformity, do MRR in software and create OSD if there are no conformity, made MIR for all issued materials, and MIR by BOM for pipe and fitting according to the isometrics, inform suprvisor and site coordinator about all receiving materials, sign received reports with clients, coordinate with technical office to have all new revision of isometrics, do pv of non conformity and specify a name of vendor and navire….etc

  • HALLIBURTON - Deputy site material manager (TFT)

    Puteaux 1999 - 2000 Gestion des stocks (slick line -cimentation - well testing)

  • SONATRACH DP- HMD - Material control

    1997 - 1997 Stage

Formations

  • Institut National D'Enseignement Supérieur En Commerce

    2003 - 2006

  • Université De Ouargla (Ouargla)

    Ouargla 2001 - 2002 Hydraulique

  • Université Saad Dahlab De Blida (Blida)

    Blida 1998 - 2000

  • Ecole Polytechnique D'Architecture Et D'Urbanisme (EPAU) (Alger)

    Alger 1995 - 1997

Réseau