Mustafa KHATTARA

Good morning



First, I'll try to summarize the career of Saipem in Algeria



Since its earliest days, Saipem has been present in Algeria and has always maintained active operations, both in drilling and in construction.

In particular, drilling operations have developed a sizeable operational base at Hassi Messaoud,oasis of industry in the middle of the desert.In parallel, Snamprogetti, recently incorporated into the Saipem Group, has been working together with Sonatrach for almost 50 years now and was involved in various

oil & gas up- and downstream projects in Algeria, from transportation systems to refineries.



Thanks to its successful track Saipem today has a strong presence in Algeria in terms of human resources, materials and infrastructure, and becomes the most credible partner and the most flexible to Algeria.



The projects that I had the chance to contribute and assist to their success



From 2010 projet LPG-LDHP Hassi Messaoud.

LPG

Triple train LPG treatment plant, associated condensate

production facilities and infrastructures in the Hassi Messaoud oil complex, with a total capacity of 8 million cubic metres a day

The LDHP project encompasses the engineering, procurement and construction of an oil-gas separation plant and a gathering system made up of manifolds and pipelines for a total length of approximately 140 kilometres.

Budget : 1,8 Milliards d'€uro.





from 2008 to 2010

Projet UTBS:

Description du projet: installations d’une unité de traitement et de stabilisation de brut à Hassi Messaoud. Installations à livrer, prêtes pour une exploitation industrielle dans les conditions définies par le contrat, et composées de 3 trains de traitement identiques de capacité unitaire de 100 000 bbl/j.

Budget : 1,2 Milliards d'€uro.

pour le compte du client SONATRACH -Algerie



Mes compétences :

Immigration

Logistic

pétrole

Procurement

Tourism