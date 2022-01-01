Mustapha AASSAB

-
Ratp
- Consultant & Full-Stack Developer
Paris
2019 - maintenant
Working on PEPITE "Subvention & Convention de financement" Project,
- participating to conception and modelisation
- developing user stories (front-end & back-end)
- code review and validation of other user stories already developed
- force of suggestion
- participating to extra-activities
Tools and technologies :
HTML/CSS, Angular 6, PrimeNG, Java 8, Play framework and PostgreSQL.
Swagger, Git (git flow) with Gitlab, Jenkins and Sonar.
tests with cucumber.
Work in progress agile scrum with Redmine tool.
(Team of 6 pers)
-
Bnp Paribas
- Consultant mobile/web
Paris
2017 - 2019
Web Consultant
"Ma Banque" web portal of BNP Paribas.
⎫Technical intervention in : ROP, Virement & DM2020 (suivi demande, eerbpf & upload),
⎫Maintenance of existant applications,... Voir plus
Intitulé du posteConsultant & Web/Mobile developer (Full-stack)
« Decide »: is a Digital governance platform for BNP Paribas's managers, it helps for taking decisions.
⎫ Writing functional specifications.
⎫ Conception and realization of the mobile application (Front-Office).
⎫ Conception and realization of the web administration application (Back-Office).
⎫ Development of all the features.
⎫ Integration of design.
⎫ Development and customization of REST web services.
⎫ Writing of the REST web services call manual.
⎫ Build the application on both Android & iOS platforms.
⎫ Correction of anomalies reported.
⎫ Project Management: Scrum using JIRA & Confluence.
Technologies & Tools : Ionic2 Framework, Cordova, HTML/CSS, SASS, Gulp, JavaScript, Angular, Git (versioning), SourceTree, REST, Java, hibernate, SQL Server, Jira.
-
AXA en France
- Consultant & Mobile Hybride Developer
Nanterre
2016 - 2017
AXA Banque France
AXA mobile Project.
⎫Maintenance of the mobile application.
⎫Performance improvement.
⎫Add new features.
⎫Integration of design
Technologies & Tools :
ionic & Cordova, AngularJS, HTML/CSS, Javascript, SASS, Gulp.
REST, Xcode 8.2.1
Bitbucket (versioning), SourceTree.
Agile method width Scrum : JIRA & Confluence;
(Team of 6 personnes).
-
Digital Data Marketing
- Consultant web & Mobile Hybride Developer
2015 - 2016
Mise en oeuvre d'une plateforme pour l’étude de projets en Marketing,
Projet Wemoove : plateforme de crowdsourcing.
Projet Wefid : plateforme de fidélisation et scan tickets-caisse.
- Planification.
- Analyse et spécification des besoins.
- Conception de la solution.
- Développement & réalisation.
- Suivi des tâches de réalisation.
- Support en architecture et choix technologique.
- Support et force de proposition pour la définition du produit et des fonctionnalités.
- Participation aux réunions d'évaluation des sprints.
Outils et techniques de développement :
- Ionic & cordova
- Html/Css
- Javascript
- Angular JS
- Node JS
- Mongo DB
- REST (Web service)
Travail en équipe de 6 personnes
Conduite de projet suivant la méthode Scrum : Trello
-
4US فرص
- Développeur mobile Android, (PFE)
2015 - 2015
Mise en oeuvre d'une application mobile (android) pour l'étude de projets en finance participative.
- Planification.
- Etude du besoin à la mobilité.
- Rédaction du cahier des charges.
- Conception de la solution à l'aide du langage UML.
- Etude comparative (Web/Native/Hybride) et choix de la technologie de développement.
- Réalisation du projet.
Authentification
Identification des acteurs.
Collecte de données et alimentation de la plateforme mère.
Outils : UML, Android SDK, Java, XML, SQLite et REST (Web service).
Travail en équipe de 2 personnes.
Conduite du projet : Scrum avec Jira & Confluence.
Participation aux réunions d'évaluation à la fin des sprints.
-
Société Maghrébine de Monétique
- Développeur mobile android (stage d'application)
Casablanca
2014 - 2014
Mise en oeuvre d'une application mobile de paiement électronique (client)
Etude de l'existant
Spécifications et rédaction du cahier des charges
Analyse et Mise en œuvre d’une application Web-mobile de paiement électronique
Analyse du cahier des charges, conception puis réalisation de l’application.
Outils techniques: UML, Android SDK, Java, XML, SQLite et REST (Web service).
Conduite du projet : 2TUP
Travail en équipe de 2 personnes
-
RAMSA
- Développeur web (stage d'été)
2013 - 2013
Mise en oeuvre d'une application de gestion des demandes d'achats, des commandes et leurs validations suivant la hiérarchie de l'entreprise.
Analyse et rédaction du cahier des charges, conception puis réalisation de l'application.
Outils :Merise, PHP5/MySQL, HTML/CSS, Javascript & xAjax.
-
Recos
- Développeur web (stage d'été)
2012 - 2012
Mise en œuvre d’une application de géolocalisation des fuites de l’eau potable.
Analyse, conception et réalisation de l’application
Outils techniques : Merise, HTML/CSS, JavaEE, Servlets, JSP, Tomcat, MVC & MySQL et
API Google Maps.