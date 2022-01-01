Menu

Mustapha AASSAB

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
BPMN
Merise
Conception UML
SQL
XML
Microsoft Excel
Développement ionic Framework
AngularJS
JavaScript
Java
CSS
Scrum
HTML
Développement mobile
Node.js

Entreprises

  • Ratp - Consultant & Full-Stack Developer

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Working on PEPITE "Subvention & Convention de financement" Project,

    - participating to conception and modelisation
    - developing user stories (front-end & back-end)
    - code review and validation of other user stories already developed
    - force of suggestion
    - participating to extra-activities

    Tools and technologies :
    HTML/CSS, Angular 6, PrimeNG, Java 8, Play framework and PostgreSQL.
    Swagger, Git (git flow) with Gitlab, Jenkins and Sonar.
    tests with cucumber.
    Work in progress agile scrum with Redmine tool.
    (Team of 6 pers)

  • Bnp Paribas - Consultant mobile/web

    Paris 2017 - 2019 Web Consultant
    "Ma Banque" web portal of BNP Paribas.

    ⎫Technical intervention in : ROP, Virement & DM2020 (suivi demande, eerbpf & upload),
    ⎫Maintenance of existant applications,... Voir plus

    Intitulé du posteConsultant & Web/Mobile developer (Full-stack)
    « Decide »: is a Digital governance platform for BNP Paribas's managers, it helps for taking decisions.

    ⎫ Writing functional specifications.
    ⎫ Conception and realization of the mobile application (Front-Office).
    ⎫ Conception and realization of the web administration application (Back-Office).
    ⎫ Development of all the features.
    ⎫ Integration of design.
    ⎫ Development and customization of REST web services.
    ⎫ Writing of the REST web services call manual.
    ⎫ Build the application on both Android & iOS platforms.
    ⎫ Correction of anomalies reported.
    ⎫ Project Management: Scrum using JIRA & Confluence.

    Technologies & Tools : Ionic2 Framework, Cordova, HTML/CSS, SASS, Gulp, JavaScript, Angular, Git (versioning), SourceTree, REST, Java, hibernate, SQL Server, Jira.

  • AXA en France - Consultant & Mobile Hybride Developer

    Nanterre 2016 - 2017 AXA Banque France

    AXA mobile Project.
    ⎫Maintenance of the mobile application.
    ⎫Performance improvement.
    ⎫Add new features.
    ⎫Integration of design

    Technologies & Tools :
    ionic & Cordova, AngularJS, HTML/CSS, Javascript, SASS, Gulp.
    REST, Xcode 8.2.1
    Bitbucket (versioning), SourceTree.
    Agile method width Scrum : JIRA & Confluence;
    (Team of 6 personnes).

  • Digital Data Marketing - Consultant web & Mobile Hybride Developer

    2015 - 2016 Mise en oeuvre d'une plateforme pour l’étude de projets en Marketing,
    Projet Wemoove : plateforme de crowdsourcing.
    Projet Wefid : plateforme de fidélisation et scan tickets-caisse.
    - Planification.
    - Analyse et spécification des besoins.
    - Conception de la solution.
    - Développement & réalisation.
    - Suivi des tâches de réalisation.
    - Support en architecture et choix technologique.
    - Support et force de proposition pour la définition du produit et des fonctionnalités.
    - Participation aux réunions d'évaluation des sprints.
    Outils et techniques de développement :
    - Ionic & cordova
    - Html/Css
    - Javascript
    - Angular JS
    - Node JS
    - Mongo DB
    - REST (Web service)
    Travail en équipe de 6 personnes
    Conduite de projet suivant la méthode Scrum : Trello

  • 4US فرص - Développeur mobile Android, (PFE)

    2015 - 2015 Mise en oeuvre d'une application mobile (android) pour l'étude de projets en finance participative.
    - Planification.
    - Etude du besoin à la mobilité.
    - Rédaction du cahier des charges.
    - Conception de la solution à l'aide du langage UML.
    - Etude comparative (Web/Native/Hybride) et choix de la technologie de développement.
    - Réalisation du projet.
    Authentification
    Identification des acteurs.
    Collecte de données et alimentation de la plateforme mère.
    Outils : UML, Android SDK, Java, XML, SQLite et REST (Web service).
    Travail en équipe de 2 personnes.
    Conduite du projet : Scrum avec Jira & Confluence.
    Participation aux réunions d'évaluation à la fin des sprints.

  • Société Maghrébine de Monétique - Développeur mobile android (stage d'application)

    Casablanca 2014 - 2014 Mise en oeuvre d'une application mobile de paiement électronique (client)
    Etude de l'existant
    Spécifications et rédaction du cahier des charges
    Analyse et Mise en œuvre d’une application Web-mobile de paiement électronique
    Analyse du cahier des charges, conception puis réalisation de l’application.
    Outils techniques: UML, Android SDK, Java, XML, SQLite et REST (Web service).
    Conduite du projet : 2TUP
    Travail en équipe de 2 personnes

  • RAMSA - Développeur web (stage d'été)

    2013 - 2013 Mise en oeuvre d'une application de gestion des demandes d'achats, des commandes et leurs validations suivant la hiérarchie de l'entreprise.
    Analyse et rédaction du cahier des charges, conception puis réalisation de l'application.
    Outils :Merise, PHP5/MySQL, HTML/CSS, Javascript & xAjax.

  • Recos - Développeur web (stage d'été)

    2012 - 2012 Mise en œuvre d’une application de géolocalisation des fuites de l’eau potable.
    Analyse, conception et réalisation de l’application
    Outils techniques : Merise, HTML/CSS, JavaEE, Servlets, JSP, Tomcat, MVC & MySQL et
    API Google Maps.

Formations

  • Institut National De Statistique Et D'Economie Appliquée INSEA (Rabat)

    Rabat 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur d'état

  • Ecole Nationale Des Sciences Appliquées (Agadir)

    Agadir 2011 - 2012 ingénieur d'état

    Première année cycle d'ingénieur & tronc commun informatique/industriel
    Merise, UML, Assembleur, Algorithmique, C, C++, électrotechnique, Grafcet, automatique et Résistance des matériaux.

  • CPGE Réda Slaoui (Agadir)

    Agadir 2009 - 2011 Attestation de réussite

Réseau