Mustapha AITALI

Fluent in French, English, Spanish, Arabic.



Analytic and passionate generalist with substantial experience in strategy, sourcing and supplier Management.



Detailed oriented , linking and global viewing.

Always involved in changing processes, bringing continuous improvement and achieving both Operational and Strategic results.



Business Strategy development & Supplier Management.



Global industrial supply chain, international project management, learning and development, executive education, and knowledge brokering.



Leadership and Entreneurship



Mes compétences :

Direction générale

Qualité

Industrie

Amélioration continue

Gestion de projet

Management