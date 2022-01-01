Mustapha ALAOUI

Founded in 2002, GAM CONSULT is an independent private held company in the IT services industry.



Our mission:

Helping companies to improve their operational cost and efficiency through better process and content management, collaboration, knowledge sharing and by using the latest available technologies enabling innovation and creating new business opportunities as a result of a pragmatic digital transformation.



Our portfolio:

• Enterprise Content Management Solutions (From capture to case management and full range of capabilities including legal archiving next to digital signature and mobile applications)

• Enterprise collaboration (Knowledge sharing, extranet to work with customers and partners, social business enablement)

• Enterprise Application & Architecture (Helping IT transforming their application infrastructure into an agile, cloud-based and service oriented architecture “SOA”)

• Digital transformation (Mobility, analytics, digital service and change management).



Our approach:

Is to be close to our customers and partners, delivering solutions through an agile approach and a result oriented mindset. Thanks to a strong partnership with IBM, we rely on enterprise-class improved and supported technologies to achieve our projects.



Gam Consult’s experts are certified on :

• IBM ECM solutions (FileNet, Datacap, Case Manager, Content Collector, Content Manager ...)

• IBM WebSphere Application Server & WebSphere ESB

• Microsoft BizTalk Fulfilling the lifecycle, since years, we supports customers running their business on 24x7 basis thanks to incident, problem management and maintenance contracts in our core business solutions.



“Doing IT differently” is our key mindset. Always challenge ourselves, finding a better way to earn our customers, aligning their objectives with innovative fast-to-business solutions.



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

GED

Ecm

FileNet