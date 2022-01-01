Menu

Mustapha BAZI

ALGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comtes - Operateur machine flexographie

    2014 - maintenant tambour centrale 6 couleurs flexographie solvants

  • COMTES - Operateur

    2014 - maintenant machine d'impression flexographie tambour centrale 06 couleurs


    Profil * Sens de la responsabilité
    * Communicatif ;

  • Michelin - Agent polyvalent chez

    FERRAND 2006 - 2013 michelin algerie (cariste + operateur sur machine fabrication pneumatiques)

  • E.D.E.V.AL - Chef de secteur chez

    1998 - 2004 (E.D.E.V.AL) durée 10 mois ( Aménagement des espaces vert) wilaya d'alger ;

Formations

  • ITMA INSTITUT DE TECHNOLOGIE MOYEN AGRICOLE (Constantine)

    Constantine 1997 - 1999 TS EN AGRONOMIE

    * Chez Michelin Algérie j'ai suivie les formations suivantes :
    * Gestes et postures
    * Luttes contre incendie
    * Opérateur machines
    * Conducteur C.E.F ;

