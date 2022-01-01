Retail
Mustapha BAZI
Mustapha BAZI
ALGER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comtes
- Operateur machine flexographie
2014 - maintenant
tambour centrale 6 couleurs flexographie solvants
COMTES
- Operateur
2014 - maintenant
machine d'impression flexographie tambour centrale 06 couleurs
Profil * Sens de la responsabilité
* Communicatif ;
Michelin
- Agent polyvalent chez
FERRAND
2006 - 2013
michelin algerie (cariste + operateur sur machine fabrication pneumatiques)
E.D.E.V.AL
- Chef de secteur chez
1998 - 2004
(E.D.E.V.AL) durée 10 mois ( Aménagement des espaces vert) wilaya d'alger ;
Formations
ITMA INSTITUT DE TECHNOLOGIE MOYEN AGRICOLE (Constantine)
Constantine
1997 - 1999
TS EN AGRONOMIE
* Chez Michelin Algérie j'ai suivie les formations suivantes :
* Gestes et postures
* Luttes contre incendie
* Opérateur machines
* Conducteur C.E.F ;
Réseau
Abdelouahab MEGDOUD
Djebassi CHAOUKI
Hacene ARIS
Hananou AICHA
Hattabi MOKHTAR
Nacim LARBI
Sihem MELAHNOUCHE