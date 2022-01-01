Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mustapha BELKASSE
Ajouter
Mustapha BELKASSE
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Web designer
- Infographiste
maintenant
- Création de maquette et d’invitation
- Création Kit graphique et Charte pour des sites Internet des client
- Conception logos pour société
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abderrahim BAALLAL
Amine LAAROUSSI
Icreative AGENCE DE COMMUNICATION MARRAKECH
Khaddouj TAZANGAD
Khadija BAMMOU
Maani KARIM
Mehdi KABBAJ
Pascal JANOT
Youssef KOSTALI