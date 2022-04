Mustapha BEN JMAA

Consultant and Auditor of Information System Security, specialized in Security Organization, IT Governance and Risk Management.

Partner of the canadian certification body "PECB" providing certification in several fields: Quality, Environnment, Information Security, Health Security, Risk Management.......



Certifications:

- Expert auditeur de sécurité des SI

- ISO 27001 Lead Implementer

- ISO 27035 Lead Security Incident Manager

- ISO 38500 Lead IT Corporate Governance Manager

- Certified Ethical Hacker

- Certified Lead Pen Test Professional



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Sécurité informatique

Audit

Formation

Réseaux d'entreprises

Etude technique