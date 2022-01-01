Menu

Mustapha BENOSMANE

La Garenne Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle SOA suite
BPEL
ESB
SOA
Weblogic
J2EE
BPMN
Java
XQuery
Oracle Service Bus
XSLT

Entreprises

  • EASYTEAM - Consultant SOA

    La Garenne Colombes 2012 - maintenant

  • OCEANE Consulting - Ingénieur consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Omnidata - Consultant SOA

    Casablanca 2009 - 2011 Oracle SOA suite (BPMN, BPEL, SCA ...)
    Oracle Service Bus OSB
    Open-sources Entreprise Service Bus ESB (Petals, Glassfish ESB / Open ESB, ServiceMix ...)
    Web-services (SOAP, WSDL, UDDI, Ws_Security ...)

Formations

  • ENSIAS (Ecole Nationale D'Informatique Et D'Analyse Des Systèmes ENSIAS (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2009

  • Lycée Omar Ibn Abdelaziz (Oujda)

    Oujda 2004 - 2006 CPGE

  • Lycée Moulay Youssef (Tanger)

    Tanger 2001 - 2004 Eléctronique

